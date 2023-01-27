Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral ParlorNikMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpsesGodwinMontrose, CO
Grand Junction’s Newest Restaurant Is Open & It’s Very ‘Colorado’
After much anticipation, a new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant has opened its doors to the public. With locations in Arizona and Colorado, this popular restaurant already had a strong following. After a long wait, the newest location is up and running. The Lone Spur Cafe Opens In Grand Junction Colorado.
Grand Junction Colorado History: The Sugar Beet Factory
Grand Junction, Colorado has a lot of history. There have been countless factors that have contributed to what we know the city to be today. One of the biggest industries that gave Grand Junction its identity in the early days was sugar beets. In fact, you've probably driven past what once was the Grand Junction sugar beet factory and perhaps not even realized it.
burlington-record.com
Where to cross-country ski by the light of the full moon in Colorado
The Uncompahgre Nordic Association debuted a new network of cross-country skiing trails on the night of Jan. 6, welcoming about 60 people from the greater Montrose area to inaugurate the freshly-groomed tracks beneath the light of a full moon. Well, at least, until the weather set in. “The full moon...
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List
Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Medical Board disciplined a family doctor in Grand Junction for prescribing Ivermectin to patients. Dr. Scott Eric Rollins prescribed the drug to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing COVID-19 treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the board.
Arrest made following Jan. 24 officer-involved shooting; deputy identified
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) Grand Junction Police released new information surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction, on January 24. GJPD identified the suspect in the case as 24-year-old Emilio Cordova. He was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who discharged his […]
