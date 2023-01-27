ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction Colorado History: The Sugar Beet Factory

Grand Junction, Colorado has a lot of history. There have been countless factors that have contributed to what we know the city to be today. One of the biggest industries that gave Grand Junction its identity in the early days was sugar beets. In fact, you've probably driven past what once was the Grand Junction sugar beet factory and perhaps not even realized it.
Where to cross-country ski by the light of the full moon in Colorado

The Uncompahgre Nordic Association debuted a new network of cross-country skiing trails on the night of Jan. 6, welcoming about 60 people from the greater Montrose area to inaugurate the freshly-groomed tracks beneath the light of a full moon. Well, at least, until the weather set in. “The full moon...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List

Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Medical Board disciplined a family doctor in Grand Junction for prescribing Ivermectin to patients. Dr. Scott Eric Rollins prescribed the drug to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing COVID-19 treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the board.
Arrest made following Jan. 24 officer-involved shooting; deputy identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) Grand Junction Police released new information surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction, on January 24. GJPD identified the suspect in the case as 24-year-old Emilio Cordova. He was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who discharged his […]
