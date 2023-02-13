Open in App
Super Bowl records: Find out which NFL players have made history

By Andrew Buller-Russ,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrQpf_0kUpMGOw00

NFL players set new records every year. Some stand for a week, while others last for decades. In this case, we’re looking at all the Super Bowl records imaginable. If you want to find out who holds the record for the most passing yards in Super Bowl history and many other assorted facts, you have come to the right place.

While each of the players and teams listed below are the current record-holders, as they say, records were meant to be broken. Without further ado, here are your NFL all-time Super Bowl record-holders, in no particular order.

The records listed below are all for each individual game, not necessarily career stats for those who have made multiple Super Bowl appearances.

Tom Brady dominates Super Bowl passing records

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzeM1_0kUpMGOw00
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
  • Most passing yards: Tom Brady – 505 yards
  • Most passing touchdowns: Steve Young – 6 passing touchdowns
  • Most pass attempts: Tom Brady – 62 passes
  • Most pass completions: Tom Brady – 43 completions
  • Best passer rating: Phil Simms – 150.9 passer rating
  • Best completion rate: Phil Simms – 88%
  • Longest pass: Jake Delhomme to Muhsin Muhammad – 85 yards
  • Most interceptions thrown: Rich Gannon – 5 interceptions
  • Most sacks taken: Joe Burrow – Sacked 7 times

Super Bowl rushing records

  • Most rushing yards: Timmy Smith – 204 rushing yards
  • Most rushing yards by a QB: Jalen Hurts – 66 yards
  • Most rushing touchdowns: Terrell Davis – 3 rushing touchdowns
  • Most rushing attempts: John Riggins – 38 rushing attempts
  • Best yards per carry average: Tom Matte – 10.5 yards per carry (min. 10 attempts)
  • Longest run: Willie Parker – 75 yards

Super Bowl receiving records are dominated by Jerry Rice

  • Most receptions: James White – 14 receptions
  • Most receiving yards: Jerry Rice – 215 receiving yards
  • Most touchdown receptions: Jerry Rice – 3 touchdown receptions
  • Best yards per reception average: John Stallworth – 40.3 YPC (min. 3 receptions)

Most touchdowns and yards (total)

  • Most combined yards in one Super Bowl: Jacoby Jones – 290 yards
  • Most touchdowns in a single Super Bowl: Six players tied with 3

Super Bowl records (defense)

  • Most tackles: Dan Morgan – 18 (11 solo)
  • Most sacks: L.C. Greenwood – 4
  • Most interceptions: Rod Martin – 3
  • Longest interception return: James Harrison – 100 yards

Special teams Super Bowl records

  • Longest play: Jacoby Jones – 108-yard kick return
  • Longest kick return: Jacoby Jones – 108-yard kick return
  • Longest punt return: Kadarius Toney – 65 yards
  • Longest punt: Johnny Hekker – 65 yards
  • Longest field goal make: Steve Christie – 54 yards
  • Most kick return yards: Andre Coleman – 244
  • Most punt return yards: Desmond Howard – 90

Super Bowl fumble records

  • Most fumbles: Three players tied with 3 – Roger Staubach, Jim Kelly, Frank Reich
  • Most fumbles lost: Cam Newton – 2
  • Most fumble recoveries: Seven players tied with 2
  • Longest fumble return: Leon Lett – 64 yards

Most points in Super Bowl history

  • Most points scored in a single Super Bowl (individual): James White – 20 points
  • Most Super Bowl points scored by team: San Francisco 49ers – 55 points
  • Largest Super Bowl comeback: New England Patriots – 25 points

