NPR
A bright green comet is making a rare trip across the Earth's sky
A recently discovered green comet is passing by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years. One morning - a morning just like this one, actually - Bryce Bolin was studying the sky. I mean, it's his job, after all. He is one of the astronomers who discovered something new.
A mysterious flying spiral above Hawaiian night sky likely caused by SpaceX launch
A Japanese telescope captured images and video of a flying blue whirlpool shape over Hawaii on Jan. 18. "The Subaru-Asahi Star Camera captured a mysterious flying spiral over Maunakea, Hawaii" which "seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite," the Subaru Telescope tweeted on Jan. 19.
You've heard of a man on the moon, but what about a bear on Mars?
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You've heard of a man on the moon. But what about a bear on Mars? Scientists at the University of Arizona came face to snout with a satellite picture of what looks like a teddy bear etched on the red planet's surface. They said the face probably comes from a broken-up hill in the middle of a rocky crater. But what if it's a preview of a Martian teddy bear invasion of Earth? They'd be too cute to resist, and the only fight we'd put up is to try to hug them to death. We're doomed. And it's MORNING EDITION.
Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique
The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to protect what's likely a critically endangered species. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world's largest stingray species is finally on the radar. Researchers...
7 states on the Colorado River have to collectively agree on water cutbacks
Tomorrow is another deadline for the states that share the Colorado River. They all agree they have to collectively cut how much water they draw. But months of negotiations have not produced a plan to share the pain. So now it is up to the Biden administration to find a fix. KUNC's Alex Hager has more.
At the center of 'Veneer Theory': Are people fundamentally good or evil?
Are people fundamentally good or evil? That's at the center of veneer theory, the idea that without the thin veneer of law, order and authority, human beings revert to selfish beasts. Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah are the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline. They tell us how a famous psychology experiment from the 1970s that's been used to uphold this view may have some holes in it.
More than 2,500 people are expected to attend the funeral for Tyre Nichols
Thousands of people are expected to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis this morning. The 29-year-old died after being beaten by police. Civil rights leader Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver the eulogy, as he has for other people brutalized by police in other incidents. Last evening, Sharpton addressed the officers shown on video beating Nichols.
My Unsung Hero: personal pit crew
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. And today's story comes from Sabrina Kronk. Twenty years ago, Sabrina was a newly single mother living near Nashville. Things were tough financially, but she just landed a new job, and life was looking up - that is, until one fall morning when she got into her car to take her daughter to day care and the car would not start.
Biden's East Coast tour trumpets new projects funded by 2021 infrastructure law
President Biden loves trains and loves bipartisan legislative accomplishments. This week, he's been promoting both. He's touring the East Coast to trumpet new projects funded by the 2021 infrastructure law. NPR's Scott Detrow reports the events show how Biden is approaching the presidency. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN:...
A prison mentorship program focuses on rehabilitation over punishment
More than half a million people go to prison every year in America, and Colorado is one of the latest states trying a new approach to support inmates through an experimental unit focused less on punishment and more on keeping people from returning to incarceration. Older inmates mentor younger ones. Colorado Public Radio's Dan Boyce reports.
Cleaner, healthier gas burners were developed decades ago. Why aren't they available?
There's been a lot of chatter lately about gas stoves; namely that when you turn on your gas stove, it emits pollution that can affect the health of people in your home. Yeah, OK, I got it. But manufacturers know how to make burners cleaner and much more efficient. In fact, they've known how for a long time. Problem is, stoves with those burners have never been offered for sale. But that may be about to change. Jeff Brady from NPR's Climate Desk joins us now. Hey, Jeff.
Encore: Group of Black residents is suing Portland for displacement from their homes
A group of Black citizens in Oregon says their family homes were wrongfully taken from them decades ago. Now they're seeking compensation from the city of Portland and a local hospital through a federal civil lawsuit. Katia Riddle reports. KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: It's been more than 50 years since he...
