One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
C. Heslop

All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close

Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Motorious

This Striking 1967 Olds 442 Can Be Yours For A Small Price

Win this muscle car Olds 442 with more entries as a Motorious reader. From the very beginning, Oldsmobile had big plans for the Cutlass to dominate the muscle car era. The 442 package debuting in 1964 was just the start of it. By 1965 it became clear that Oldsmobile had a secret weapon for the 442 in development. While enthusiasts got little hints of the ultimate goal with the W-29 Package, the secret was otherwise fully kept right up until its release date. So much so, that dealers didn’t even know what was coming. Meanwhile, other muscle cars of the same time period, some more popular, were struggling to keep up with the 442’s already pavement blistering performance capabilities. When equipped with a manual transmission, slicks, and headers, the car was able to easily break into the 13-seconds at the drag strip and the W-30 Package only added to the car’s potency.

