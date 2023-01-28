Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Live updates: Florida 63 Tennessee 54; :58 2H
– Gators beat the full-court press as Richard finishes at the rim. Florida's up by nine with just over a minute to play. – Lofton splits the free throws to give the Gators a 10-point lead. – Another three-point play by Castleton puts Florida back up by nine, and a...
4-star OT commit Caden Jones inks with UF on National Signing Day
The Florida Gators signed the majority of their 2023 recruiting class from the high school ranks back in December during the Early Signing Period, but inked their lone unsigned commitment on Wednesday during National Signing Day. That was New Orleans (LA) De La Salle four-star offensive tackle Caden Jones, who had originally committed to the Orange and Blue back on January 7th during the All-American Bowl.
Early offer from FSU to 2026 OT Maxwell Riley
Florida State became the second school to offer Avon Lake (Ohio) freshman offensive tackle Maxwell Riley. The Seminoles offered on Wednesday. Riley referenced a conversation with FSU senior offensive analyst Gabe Fertitta, when sharing news of the offer. Toledo was the first school to offer the 6-foot-5, 263-pound lineman. They...
Kicker Adam Mihalek placed on scholarship for spring
On the heels of taking over as Florida's starting kicker in 2022, walk-on sophomore specialist Adam Mihalek has been placed on scholarship for the spring semester, second-year Gator head coach Billy Napier said Wednesday evening. The move brings Florida's scholarship total to 84, meaning it has one scholarship remaining for...
FSU offers 2024 in-state athlete Jameer Grimsley
Florida State offered Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic junior athlete Jameer Grimsley on Wednesday evening. Grimsley, who is listed by 247Sports.com as a wide receiver, mentioned FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. when he shared news of the offer from the Seminoles. Grimsley plays both ways for Tampa Catholic, working at wide receiver on offense and multiple spots in the secondary on defense.
Alabama DL Landen Marshall adds an offer from the Seminoles
Florida State offered Andalusia (Ala.) three-star junior defensive lineman Landen Marshall on Wednesday. FSU head coach Mike Norvell checked in on Andalusia on Friday of last week. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman also has offers from Auburn, Florida, Miami, and more. There are no predictions on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball.
'He’s got crazy talent': New Florida OL Goodwin draws rave reviews
Though the state is hardly viewed as a college football recruiting hotbed, Kentucky somewhat recently saw an uptick in its level of in-state talent. A 2018 article in The Courier Journal, the highest-circulation newspaper in the state, pointed out that high school-aged Kentuckians with a knack for football were ending up at prominent college programs at a higher rate than years past.
Reactions after Kansas State's 90-78 loss at Kansas
The house of horrors that has been Allen Fieldhouse continued to pull the same act in 2023 with Coach Jerome Tang at the helm. At least where Kansas State is concerned, the same, old, tired act. Tang’s bid was to become the first Wildcat coach since Cotton Fitzsimmons to win...
Florida State is the current top dog in Florida | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivins & Blair Angulo discuss how Florida State has emerged as the top program currently in the sunshine state.
QB Brock Glenn on learning FSU's offense, picking a coaching staff that 'believes in my talents'
TALLAHASSEE -- Quarterback Brock Glenn met with local reporters on Wednesday to conduct his first interview since signing with Florida State. Glenn discussed his decision to pick FSU after a prior commitment to Ohio State, learning Mike Norvell's offense, adjusting to college life, and more. "A coaching staff that believes...
Live updates: Florida National Signing Day Headquarters
Welcome to Swamp247's headquarters for National Signing Day. This day is not as exciting as years past, as the majority of prospects ink their National Letter of Intent in December During the Early Signing Period. Florida already has the majority of their 2023 class signed and even many enrolled on campus for the spring. It should be a slow day for the Gators, but we will keep a spot for todays discussion. Keep it on this page for the latest information on announcements, signings, team rankings and other tidbits on the Florida Gators’ 2023 recruiting class. Become a VIP member to Swamp247 HERE and Read the Alligator Alley Message Board.
