Lafayette, LA

milehighsports.com

Could Louisiana’s No. 4 recruit choose the Colorado Buffaloes?

Thanks to the presence of Coach Prime (Deion Sanders), the Colorado Buffaloes are venturing into a lot of unfamiliar territories. Now, they have a chance to steal a high school recruit, listed as the state of Louisiana’s second-best athlete and fourth-best overall recruit, from two SEC powerhouses. Ju’Juan Johnson...
BOULDER, CO
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Top 6 Restaurants for Wings in Lafayette, Louisiana

Bone-in or boneless? Drums or flats? Those are probably the most important questions when it comes to preparing for your upcoming Super Bowl party. Chicken wings are one of the most popular game-day foods. Ahead of last year's Super Bowl, Americans were estimated to be prepping 1.42 billion wings for the big game.
LAFAYETTE, LA
travelawaits.com

This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities

When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
MAMOU, LA
Eunice News

Former state senator Guillory dies

Robert K. Guillory, who served as a state senator from he Eunice are form 1972 to 1976, died Jan. 25. He was 90 years old. His obituary credits him with writing a bill for a Eunice/Ville Platte Louisiana State University Junior College adding “at Eunice” to it to form what is LSUE. The obituary also states, “One of his accomplishments as a senator is working diligently to pass the North South…
EUNICE, LA
wbrz.com

Police find missing 11-year-old last seen in St. Mary Parish on Saturday morning

UPDATE - Timothy who was reported missing on January 28, 2023, was located safely. FRANKLIN - Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing child last seen in St. Mary Parish on Saturday. According to the Franklin Police Department, 11-year-old Timothy Ballet was last seen around 10...
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA
lsu.edu

LSU PETE Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, LA – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl

News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
LAFAYETTE, LA

