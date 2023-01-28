Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Comeaux high track star signs to play hoops in college
Her coach Kenny Demouchet says that's what hard work and determination got her.
milehighsports.com
Could Louisiana’s No. 4 recruit choose the Colorado Buffaloes?
Thanks to the presence of Coach Prime (Deion Sanders), the Colorado Buffaloes are venturing into a lot of unfamiliar territories. Now, they have a chance to steal a high school recruit, listed as the state of Louisiana’s second-best athlete and fourth-best overall recruit, from two SEC powerhouses. Ju’Juan Johnson...
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
The Top 6 Restaurants for Wings in Lafayette, Louisiana
Bone-in or boneless? Drums or flats? Those are probably the most important questions when it comes to preparing for your upcoming Super Bowl party. Chicken wings are one of the most popular game-day foods. Ahead of last year's Super Bowl, Americans were estimated to be prepping 1.42 billion wings for the big game.
Check Out This Classic Home for Sale in Washington, La
This home, also known as Magnolia Ridge, is located in the town of Washington, La, and will take you back in time.
New Best Stop location coming to Carencro
Residents of Carencro will have a new “Stop” for their Cajun specialties this summer.
Attorneys doubt accuracy of LSU student's BAC after alleged rape, crash
BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorneys for three of the four men facing rape charges after an LSU student was fatally struck by a car say security and cell phone video from the night of the crash will prove that their clients are innocent. In a joint news conference on...
travelawaits.com
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
Eunice News
Former state senator Guillory dies
Robert K. Guillory, who served as a state senator from he Eunice are form 1972 to 1976, died Jan. 25. He was 90 years old. His obituary credits him with writing a bill for a Eunice/Ville Platte Louisiana State University Junior College adding “at Eunice” to it to form what is LSUE. The obituary also states, “One of his accomplishments as a senator is working diligently to pass the North South…
Opelousas Police: Missing Teen Found
Opelousas Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating Jauan Winbush, 16, of Opelousas. Jauan left home during the late-night hours of January 28.
Opelousas Police search for missing 16-year-old
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
wbrz.com
Police find missing 11-year-old last seen in St. Mary Parish on Saturday morning
UPDATE - Timothy who was reported missing on January 28, 2023, was located safely. FRANKLIN - Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing child last seen in St. Mary Parish on Saturday. According to the Franklin Police Department, 11-year-old Timothy Ballet was last seen around 10...
Opelousas District Attorney says 15 years for students making school threats
In Opelousas, District Attorney Chad Pitre is prepared to give students serious jail time if school threats continue.
Opelousas woman booked after allegedly shooting boyfriend
The 41-year-old woman called 911 and allegedly told police she had shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
lsu.edu
LSU PETE Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells
BATON ROUGE, LA – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
kadn.com
Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl
News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
Comments / 0