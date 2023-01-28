Read full article on original website
bdspotlight.com
Boys continue impressive season, stand at 22-0
The Ben Davis boys basketball team survived its last double-weekend of the regular season by beating Carmel 46-45 on Friday and then handling Crispus Attucks 62-39 on Saturday, its largest margin of victory ever over Attucks. Th two wins improves the Giants to 22-0. Friday’s game was the closet of...
Purdue Center Zach Edey Recognized as Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
Purdue junior center Zach Edey garnered his fifth Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week award of the 2022-23 season. He averaged 28.5 points and 11.0 rebounds over the team's last two games while shooting 60% from the floor.
hammerandrails.com
Recruiting Wire | 2025 Purdue Target Trent Sisley | Interview & Overview
Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s jump into one of Purdue’s 2025 top targets in Heritage Hills power forward Trent Sisley.
Current Publishing
Inflation, site conditions lead to Greyhound Activity Center at CHS costing 60 percent more than estimate
Because of fast-rising inflation and site grading issues, the cost to build the Greyhound Activity Center at Carmel High School is set to cost nearly 60 percent more than initially estimated. The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees discussed the increased cost at its Jan. 30 meeting before voting 5-0...
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
Tickets for "Country On Tour" go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.
tourcounsel.com
Clay Terrace | Shopping mall in Carmel, Indiana
Clay Terrace is a community lifestyle center in Carmel, Indiana. Opened in 2004, it is managed by Washington Prime Group. Clay Terrace opened in 2004. It, Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne, and Metropolis in Plainfield were the first three lifestyle centers in Indiana.[2] Among the first stores announced for it were Dick's Sporting Goods, Wild Oats Market and DSW. Aeropostale closed January 27, 2015, making the Clay Terrace location the only one in central Indiana to close. Delia's, New York & co., Paradise Bakery, and the Children's Place all closed around the same time.
WLFI.com
2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Twin brother of kidnapped Ohio baby found in Indianapolis dies
Columbus police are investigating the death of the twin brother of the baby that was found in Indianapolis after an Ohio Amber Alert in December.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State University's College of Architecture and Planning is at the half-way mark for the Solar Decathlon 2023 Build Competition
201 N. Temple Avenue: the “Alley House.” What will soon be a home to two families is currently only a frame. In a partnership with Englewood Community Development Corporation (CDC), Ball State University’s R. Wayne Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning (CAP) is building a net-zero energy, affordable, duplex-style house.
WISH-TV
More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: His Place Eatery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nothing tastes better than food that not only fills your stomach but touches your heart and soul. Friday’s “Tasty Takeout” is His Place Eatery. James Jones joined “All Indiana” to share a few popular items on the menu of the restaurant at 6916 E. 30th St. That’s at Shadeland Avenue.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House
A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy has a new location in the heart of downtown. Pancakes, French toast, breakfast nachos, and more. Sherman visited the new location to bring us more. Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House. A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy...
