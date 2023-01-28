Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the Israeli prime minister yesterday and met today with the Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas. They met in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The West Bank, of course, is part of the story here. It is where the Israeli military has been carrying out near-daily raids that Israel says targets militants but that have often killed civilians. The West Bank is also where some Palestinians cheered after a deadly attack on Israelis outside a synagogue on Friday. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been in Ramallah. He joins us now. Hey there, Daniel.

1 DAY AGO