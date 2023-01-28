Read full article on original website
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
NPR
Pope Francis celebrates Mass with million faithful in Democratic Republic of Congo
LAGOS, Nigeria — An estimated million people attended an open mass by Pope Francis in Kinshasa on the second day of a landmark trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo. A sea of people sang "viva papa," as Pope Francis arrived in his pope mobile, to an open Mass he held at the main airport in the capital Kinshasa.
NPR
Pope Francis begins a much anticipated trip to 2 countries in Africa
Pope Francis begins his much-anticipated trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan today. For the Vatican, this trip is seen as an opportunity to focus on the long, drawn-out conflicts that have torn these two countries apart. But it also is an acknowledgment of the importance that Africa plays in the Catholic Church and its future. Our correspondent Emmanuel Akinwotu joins us from Lagos, Nigeria. So how important is this visit for the Vatican and for the pope?
NPR
At the center of 'Veneer Theory': Are people fundamentally good or evil?
Are people fundamentally good or evil? That's at the center of veneer theory, the idea that without the thin veneer of law, order and authority, human beings revert to selfish beasts. Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah are the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline. They tell us how a famous psychology experiment from the 1970s that's been used to uphold this view may have some holes in it.
NPR
The story behind the man responsible for Black History Month
It's Black History Month. And the man who laid the foundations of this celebration is Carter G. Woodson. He founded Black History Week in 1926. It became a full month in the 1970s. NPR's Sandhya Dirks has this story about some of Woodson's descendants and how they've come together in an unexpected way.
NPR
Blinken urges calm amid escalating Israel-Palestinian conflict
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Jerusalem today as violence continues between Israelis and Palestinians. Blinken's trip was long-planned to see the leaders of the new far-right government in Israel, and they had other issues on the agenda, like Iran. But the focus has shifted to what Blinken can do to prevent a deadly escalation in the long-running conflict right where he is.
NPR
Myanmar has been in chaos since the army seized power from the civilian government
Two years after Myanmar's military coup, the country continues to be unstable. Meanwhile, about one million minority Rohingya refugees continue to languish in camps in neighboring Bangladesh. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Two years ago today, Myanmar's military seized power, deposing Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian-led government. The country has been...
NPR
Secretary of State Blinken is in the Middle East to address latest round of violence
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the Israeli prime minister yesterday and met today with the Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas. They met in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The West Bank, of course, is part of the story here. It is where the Israeli military has been carrying out near-daily raids that Israel says targets militants but that have often killed civilians. The West Bank is also where some Palestinians cheered after a deadly attack on Israelis outside a synagogue on Friday. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been in Ramallah. He joins us now. Hey there, Daniel.
NPR
Teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens, study says
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A new study says teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens. They take risks, have emotional outbursts, sometimes even show aggression. But a little sympathy for the youngsters, please - researchers say growing adolescent bodies help explain these behaviors. Apparently, all those teenage hormones can make just about anybody go bananas. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
U.S. defense secretary visits ally South Korea as it faces growing North Korea threat
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is on a mission to reassure a jittery ally - South Korea. Seoul wants stronger support from the U.S. as it faces a growing North Korean nuclear threat. And as NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Seoul, this comes as the U.S.' decades-old system of alliances in Asia is under increasing stress.
NPR
The mayor of a Ukrainian city is in Washington looking for help to rebuild
ANATOLIY FEDORUK: (Speaking Ukrainian). KELEMEN: Just like Nazism was prosecuted after the Second World War, Russian fascists - or Ruscists, as he calls them - have to be brought to justice. He told the Wilson Center for Scholars, a Washington think tank, that 419 Ukrainian civilians were killed when the Russians occupied Bucha. The images of dead bodies littering the streets galvanize world opinion, says Mark Green, a former Trump administration official who now runs the Wilson Center.
NPR
Ukraine's defense minister hopes allies will supply his country with fighter jets
Last week, Ukraine was promised some Western-made military equipment it has long wanted - state-of-the-art tanks. And now Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, says he's optimistic Western allies will supply his country with advanced fighter jets, even as Ukrainian forces are poised to start training as soon as possible on those newly committed Leopard and Abrams tanks.
NPR
Scientists hope to curb the deadly Nipah virus that terrorizes Bangladesh villages
Three years ago today, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. That emergency eventually turned into one of the world's deadliest pandemics. To keep this from happening again, scientists have been studying how to detect and stop viruses with pandemic potential. AILSA CHANG, HOST:
NPR
Taliban offshoot claims responsibility Pakistan mosque bombing that killed 59 people
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). (SOUNDBITE OF AMBULANCE SIREN BLARING) DIAA HADID, BYLINE: In footage shared on social media, ambulances wail as they rush to a mosque rocked by a powerful bombing. (CROSSTALK) HADID: One eyewitness, speaking to local media outlet The Khorasan Diary, says prayers had just begun...
NPR
Rescuers search the rubble of a mosque in Pakistan hit by a suicide bomber
Pakistan reels from a suicide bombing that killed more than 90 worshippers in a mosque as a delegation from the International Monetary Fund comes to town as the country seeks to avert default. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. A photo on social media shows people standing inside a mosque in Pakistan. You...
NPR
France braces for another nationwide strike against planned pension changes
French unions have called for a second day of nationwide strikes today. They're pressuring the government of Emmanuel Macron to drop its planned changes to retirement, especially the plan to raise the minimum retirement age, which allows a full pension, from 62 to 64. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports the proposed change is especially unpopular outside of big cities.
