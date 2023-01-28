WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said three people were injured following a shooting at a club Saturday.
Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.”
A 22-year-old woman ran out with a gunshot wound to her upper arm. Officers took her to safety and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Another victim, a 22-year-old man, was found inside the building with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was also transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.
While officers were on the scene, another 22-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot.
An investigation by police revealed a woman was involved in a physical altercation inside with several other women. She allegedly brandished a gun and fired several rounds.
Police said at this point, they believe none of the injured people were involved in the altercation but were bystanders.
A female suspect ran away but was found about a block from the club, according to police.
"In the summertime and July and August, the peak times of Old Town, it could have been a lot worse. And I definitely do know at times there were a lot more people in that club, so we're fortunate they weren't at capacity," WPD Sgt. Christopher Mains said.
