thecoastlandtimes.com
Propane tanker overturned on NC 12 in Hatteras village
At 5:38 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, a propane tanker was reported turned over on the side of NC 12 near the area of the Sea Gull Motel in Hatteras village. Cape Hatteras Secondary and Cape Hatteras Elementary are operating on a two-hour delay. Unless changed, buses were set to start running around 8:30 a.m. for the elementary school and 9:30 a.m. for the secondary school.
Roanoke Island Garden Club to meet Thursday
The Roanoke Island Garden Club will meet Thursday, February 2 at the Sarah Owens Welcome Center, located at One Visitors Center Circle, at the end of Virginia Dare Bridge in Manteo. The meeting will start at 12:30 p.m. with a presentation by Scott Dawson on the Lost Colony and Hatteras...
Dare school board to discuss home-schoolers playing sports
The Dare County Board of Education will meet in special session on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Dare County Schools Administrative Office in Nags Head. The purpose of the meeting is for the board to discuss the proposed policy for home-school student participation in Dare County Schools athletics.
Currituck approves first phase of Corolla Boat Club with conditions
Currituck commissioners held another lengthy public hearing January 17 to consider again a request for preliminary plat/special use permit for Phase 1 of the Corolla Boat Club located on Malia Drive in Corolla. The board, though divided, eventually approved the request with conditions. The overall development plan includes 36 residential...
Letter to the Editor: Thanks expressed for local support of Christmas donation project
I am writing to thank Manteo-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Hatteras Village Waterfowl Festival set for February 24-25
The Hatteras Village Waterfowl Festival will return to Hatteras Island on February 24-25, 2023. The festival kicks off Friday evening with the delicious “Fin, Feather and Bourbon” event. Small plates featuring seafood and waterfowl, presented with exquisite artistry, are accompanied by select bourbons, wines and beer. Tickets for this event are limited and must be purchased in advance. A silent auction of art and other items from vendors will be offered.
Workshop set for pruning ornamental trees and shrubs
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center will present a workshop for both professionals and homeowners who want to learn how to properly prune their ornamental trees and shrubs. The workshop is set for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 1-2:45 p.m. Register online for this free workshop at pruning.eventbrite.com. The...
