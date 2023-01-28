Read full article on original website
Propane tanker overturned on NC 12 in Hatteras village
At 5:38 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, a propane tanker was reported turned over on the side of NC 12 near the area of the Sea Gull Motel in Hatteras village. Cape Hatteras Secondary and Cape Hatteras Elementary are operating on a two-hour delay. Unless changed, buses were set to start running around 8:30 a.m. for the elementary school and 9:30 a.m. for the secondary school.
Hatteras Village Waterfowl Festival set for February 24-25
The Hatteras Village Waterfowl Festival will return to Hatteras Island on February 24-25, 2023. The festival kicks off Friday evening with the delicious “Fin, Feather and Bourbon” event. Small plates featuring seafood and waterfowl, presented with exquisite artistry, are accompanied by select bourbons, wines and beer. Tickets for this event are limited and must be purchased in advance. A silent auction of art and other items from vendors will be offered.
Currituck approves first phase of Corolla Boat Club with conditions
Currituck commissioners held another lengthy public hearing January 17 to consider again a request for preliminary plat/special use permit for Phase 1 of the Corolla Boat Club located on Malia Drive in Corolla. The board, though divided, eventually approved the request with conditions. The overall development plan includes 36 residential...
Dare school board to discuss home-schoolers playing sports
The Dare County Board of Education will meet in special session on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Dare County Schools Administrative Office in Nags Head. The purpose of the meeting is for the board to discuss the proposed policy for home-school student participation in Dare County Schools athletics.
