The Hatteras Village Waterfowl Festival will return to Hatteras Island on February 24-25, 2023. The festival kicks off Friday evening with the delicious “Fin, Feather and Bourbon” event. Small plates featuring seafood and waterfowl, presented with exquisite artistry, are accompanied by select bourbons, wines and beer. Tickets for this event are limited and must be purchased in advance. A silent auction of art and other items from vendors will be offered.

AVON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO