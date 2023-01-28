Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo commissioners explain what it means to be a North Carolina Main Street
Manteo commissioners met for a brief meeting on Wednesday, January 18 to explain what it means to be designated as a North Carolina Main Street community. The town began the process in 2019 and was chosen as a Main Street community on July 1, 2022, joining 80 other communities throughout the state.
A family affair: Chesapeake triplets join Navy together
Three Western Branch siblings have enlisted in the Navy, and the best part? They're triplets.
WAVY News 10
Man taken into custody following Norfolk crash
A 19-year-old was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle during a police pursuit in Norfolk over the weekend, police said. A 19-year-old was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle during a police pursuit in Norfolk over the weekend, police said. Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in...
ocracokeobserver.com
Miss Katie arrives in Hatteras for her first Hatteras Inlet dredging
Dare County’s own dredge, the Miss Katie, arrived in Hatteras village on Thursday, Jan. 26, to conduct a maintenance dredging event in Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel over the next few days. “The dredge is there, and it’s supposed to start working this morning,” said Dare County Waterways Commission...
WAVY News 10
WITN
NEW INFO: Woman nabbed in Greenville for Washington Co. murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman wanted for killing a man this past weekend in Washington County has been caught in Greenville. Raven Williams was arrested last night at an apartment complex by Washington County deputies, Greenville police, and the SBI. Early Sunday, deputies were called to the Pea Ridge...
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Three suspects in Manteo ABC robbery arrested
The Manteo Police reported that three suspects charged with larceny from the ABC store in Manteo were taken into custody in the early morning hours on Jan. 28. The suspects, two females and one male, were reported to be driving a silver 2008 Mercedes when they entered the store and began taking items at about 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 27. Before their arrest, the Manteo Police had released photos of the suspects and their vehicle while asking for public assistance in locating them.
Beating of Tyre Nichols could have been prevented, Newport News sheriff says
The video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols has stirred up a familiar debate around the country surrounding policing.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Roanoke Island Garden Club to meet Thursday
The Roanoke Island Garden Club will meet Thursday, February 2 at the Sarah Owens Welcome Center, located at One Visitors Center Circle, at the end of Virginia Dare Bridge in Manteo. The meeting will start at 12:30 p.m. with a presentation by Scott Dawson on the Lost Colony and Hatteras...
WAVY News 10
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby
Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
outerbanksvoice.com
Missing armed suspect now in custody
Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
Bay Journal
Black communities in Norfolk see major climate overhaul
Graige Johnson is sick of the flooding in his community a few blocks east of downtown Norfolk. A burst of rainfall turns low spots into ponds and some roads into canals. Even without a raindrop in sight, the water can still collect. A few times a year during abnormally high tides, the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River backs up into the storm drains, causing water to bubble up into the streets.
peninsulachronicle.com
Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring
NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, Virginia, is a large and rapidly growing city located in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods that are attractive to young professionals.
Police investigate triple shooting in Newport News
Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night in Newport News.
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to police, the man was reported with a non life-threatening injury.
carolinajournal.com
Critics of Currituck’s occupancy tax spending bolster N.C. Appeals Court case
Critics of Currituck County's use of occupancy tax money submitted their final written arguments Monday to the N.C. Court of Appeals. Opponents say the county has been using the money for items other than permitted "tourism-related" expenses. A three-judge Appeals Court panel will hear oral arguments Feb. 8. Opponents of...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close stores in Chesapeake, Williamsburg
Bed Bath & Beyond said it's planning to close more stores in an effort to prevent bankruptcy. USA Today reported 87 stores will close across the country.
