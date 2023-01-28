(Clarinda) -- City and county officials in KMAland are paying particular attention to a bill in the Iowa Legislature regarding property taxes. Senate Study Bill 1056 relates to the calculation of assessment limitations for residential properties. Among other things, the bill would retroactively reduce the residential property tax rollback published in October of 56.49% to 54.65%. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the proposal comes as the city's budget process for fiscal 2024 is all but wrapped up, and with a public hearing set for next Wednesday's Clarinda City Council meeting. McClarnon say the reduced rollback would have a drastic impact on the city's budget.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO