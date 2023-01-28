ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Weather Authority: Frigid Saturday feels like single digits ahead of highly anticipated Sunday warm-up

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is waking up to some bone-chilling weather Saturday morning, but relief is on its way!. Saturday is starting off with some bitter teen temperatures that feel more like single digits, and will stick around for most of the morning. Highs will reach 30 degrees by this afternoon, then drop back down into the teens overnight.
2-alarm fire tears through Bucks County condo community

An elderly woman and her grandson were hospitalized in a Bucks County condo fire that tore through multiple units and displaced dozens early Thursday morning. A neighbor told FOX 29 that the fire started in a condo where an 89-year-old woman and her grandson lived. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital and their conditions are unknown.
Man, 18, shot multiple times during Olney home invasion, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person hospitalized after a shooting. According to authorities, an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times in a front bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 100 block of Rosemar Street. Officials say the incident occurred...
Police: Man, 21, shot and killed inside Philadelphia grocery store

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Friday night inside a Philadelphia grocery store. Officers were called to the 4000 block of Market Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his face and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

