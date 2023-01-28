Read full article on original website
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Seasonably chilly Saturday night ahead of highly anticipated Sunday warm-up
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley woke to some bone-chilling weather Saturday morning, but relief is on its way. The day began with bitter teen temperatures that felt more like single digits. Highs topped out in the mid to upper 20s and, while the wind was less of a factor, wind chills were still an issue throughout the day.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Frigid Saturday feels like single digits ahead of highly anticipated Sunday warm-up
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is waking up to some bone-chilling weather Saturday morning, but relief is on its way!. Saturday is starting off with some bitter teen temperatures that feel more like single digits, and will stick around for most of the morning. Highs will reach 30 degrees by this afternoon, then drop back down into the teens overnight.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Brutally cold temps, wind chills for Friday night, Saturday ahead of Sunday warm-up
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is experiencing a frigid Friday and will again for Saturday as an arctic front has overtaken the region. Overnight, temperatures will drop considerably to lows below zero for the Poconos and single digits in the Lehigh Valley and in the lower teens across the Delaware Valley, all under clear skies.
fox29.com
As Eagles fever sweeps the region, 2 West Chester shops have unique merchandise for the big game
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - West Chester’s Gay Street is always hopping, with plenty of great shops and places to eat. But, at Tish Boutique, they are stitching up a storm in support of the Birds. The owners of Tish had been looking to team up with Murnane Monograms on...
fox29.com
Haddon Heights football coach recalls Haason Reddick's early football career: 'He never quits'
PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick's football career has come full circle. The Camden County native and Temple alum is a week away from playing in the Super Bowl for his hometown team as a stalwart defensive back in the first year of a three-year free agent contract. But long before Reddick...
fox29.com
Philadelphia Fire offers tips and safety measures to be safe at home during dangerous cold blast
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The wind is howling and temperatures are dropping fast into the teens on Friday evening and Saturday. Philadelphians were layered up in scarves, hats and gloves including Blue Rickman. Rickman and her mini Goldendoodle were out at Columbus Square Dog Park in South Philly. "I am absolutely...
fox29.com
Feeling lucky: Customers flock to South Jersey shop that sold $4M Mega Millions ticket
ATCO, N.J. - A small continence store in Camden County suddenly finds itself inundated with customers after it sold a $4M winning Mega Millions ticket. One Stop Shoppe Food Market on White Horse Pike in Atco sold a ticket that matched all five white balls in Tuesday's drawing. The unknown...
fox29.com
For the love of customers, Doylestown shop owner to hold refund promotion if hometown team wins big
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A lot of people may think the owner of Doylestown shop, Sports Connection, John Calvecchio, has gone nuts. His wife thought he was crazy, too. But, Calvecchio, who sells sneakers and sports cards, wanted to do something to cheer on his team and to give back to his customers.
fox29.com
Officials: Fire erupt under Atlantic City boardwalk causing damage, firefighter injury
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Scary scenes in Atlantic City Friday night as flames were spotted coming up through the boardwalk of a New Jersey tourist destination. Emergency crews battled the blaze on New Jersey Avenue, which sits between the Oceans and Showboat casinos. Debris had caught on fire under the...
fox29.com
FOX 29 Presents You Decide: Philadelphia's Next Mayor
Philadelphia is in the middle of what may be a historic season. With so many candidates in the running for the city's next mayor, it's important to have all the information to make educated decisions.
fox29.com
Former Philadelphia official carjacked by masked gunman outside of longtime home
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia city leader is the latest victim of rampant vehicle thefts across the city after he was carjacked at gunpoint outside his Northeast Philadelphia home. Alan Butkovitz, 70, told FOX 29's Jeff Cole that he was sitting in his car around 8 p.m. Tuesday when a...
fox29.com
2-alarm fire tears through Bucks County condo community
An elderly woman and her grandson were hospitalized in a Bucks County condo fire that tore through multiple units and displaced dozens early Thursday morning. A neighbor told FOX 29 that the fire started in a condo where an 89-year-old woman and her grandson lived. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital and their conditions are unknown.
fox29.com
Police: NJ man, 22, stabbed to death inside Center City SEPTA station
CENTER CITY - A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at the 8th and Market Street SEPTA station, police say. Officials say police were called to 8th and Market Streets Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the report of a stabbing. They found a 22-year-old man suffering from two...
fox29.com
Man, 18, shot multiple times during Olney home invasion, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person hospitalized after a shooting. According to authorities, an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times in a front bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 100 block of Rosemar Street. Officials say the incident occurred...
fox29.com
Over century-old West Philadelphia rec center getting multi-million dollar renovation
The Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia is getting a sorely needed multi-million dollar renovation. City leaders dedicated $2.3M on Thursday to a pool of over $13M collected in-part from Philadelphia's beverage tax.
fox29.com
Officials: 2-alarm fire destroys multiple Warminster townhomes, forces dozens of residents into bitter cold
WARMINSTER, Pa. - An elderly woman and her grandson were hospitalized in a Bucks County condo fire that tore through multiple units and displaced dozens early Thursday morning. Firefighters in from the Warminster Township Fire Department were called to the Saxory Manor community on York Road around 2 a.m. for...
fox29.com
Police: Driver of speeding Tesla in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run in custody
Police later identified the driver as Richard Collins. Investigators say after striking the pedestrian, Collins drove for several blocks and parked his car before walking to his mother's house. Authorities say his mother then drove him to the 39th police district to make a report.
fox29.com
19-year-old critically injured after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man critically injured in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. Just before 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Seltzer Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they located a man who had been...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, shot and killed inside Philadelphia grocery store
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Friday night inside a Philadelphia grocery store. Officers were called to the 4000 block of Market Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his face and...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Robbery duo takes ATM before stealing cash, gun from Southwest Philadelphia market
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a robbery duo caught on camera stealing from a market in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city. According to authorities, the incident occurred on January 18 at a market on the 7000 block of Woodland...
