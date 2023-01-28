Read full article on original website
Sheila Walker
4d ago
There's no oath anymore , the President, Police nor military that when out the door the day Donald Trump was sworn in as president all our credibility was lost forever that day that time that year.
Reply
3
Bob Miller
4d ago
Really? Why don’t we apply the same standard’s to national leadership? How many members of Congress, prior to the 2022 Election were in violation of Federal Law, the Constitution and their Oath of Office? Not surprising the media is not allowed to discuss this.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
What we know about the public servants involved in Tyre Nichols' death
As investigations continue into the deadly police beating of a 29-year-old Black man in Memphis, public servants involved in Tyre Nichols' traffic stop and brutal confrontation are facing repercussions -- some as severe as murder charges -- and more fallout is possible.
In wake of Tyre Nichols’ death, NYC Mayor Adams defends NYPD’s own anti-gun unit
Mayor Adams offered more detail Monday morning into his thoughts on the police-involved killing of Tyre Nichols and defended his decision last year to reinstate an NYPD anti-gun unit similar to the one involved in Nichols’ death. The five officers who brutally beat Nichols were members of the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION unit, which was disbanded permanently after Nichols’ family ...
Video contradicts initial police report in Tyre Nichols arrest
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports that video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is at odds with the initial police report from the Memphis officers involved.
Cohen says he handed over phones to Manhattan DA
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's former attorney, has handed over his cell phones to Manhattan prosecutors, he told "CNN This Morning" on Wednesday.
Suspect in Molotov cocktail attack at New Jersey synagogue is charged with federal crime
A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage a building after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue Sunday, according to court documents.
Their sons were killed by police years ago. Hear why they believe police killings are still happening
Marion Gray-Hopkins and Gwen Carr, the mother's of Gary Hopkins Jr. and Eric Garner respectively, talk to CNN This Morning about changes to policing that are still needed in the wake of police killing Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.
Memphis police chief faces crucial test leading department through Tyre Nichols case
It's only been 20 months since Cerelyn "CJ" Davis started leading the Memphis Police Department. As the department's first outsider chief in decades, she's facing a crucial test as the agency reckons with the Tyre Nichols case.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols
Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
Tyre Nichols: Al Sharpton condemns violent protesters for ‘helping the police’ after Times Square arrests
The Rev. Al Sharpton said the five Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death "disgrace our race" and called for protests to remain peaceful, arguing police want to "see violence."
First on CNN: Trump Org. controller to testify to Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments
A top executive of the Trump Organization is expected to appear Thursday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged role in a hush money payment scheme, people familiar with the matter said.
Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Video showing five Memphis officers beating a Black man was made public Friday, one day after they were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. The footage shows Nichols being held down, […]
Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre Nichols arrest
The Memphis Fire Department on Monday announced that it has terminated two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and a lieutenant it determined violated “numerous” policies and protocols when they responded to the scene where Tyre Nichols had been handcuffed on the ground leaning against a police vehicle. Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement on…
Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
Dispute on NYC subway train leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man was shot twice while riding the southbound N train in the area of Broadway and Canal Street early Saturday morning. Police said the train was approaching the Canal Street subway station at around 1:00 pm when a verbal dispute between the victim and an unknown male turned into a shooting. The unknown suspect fired his gun twice, striking the victim in the left arm and the torso. The male and a female accomplice exited the station and fled the scene. EMS took the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. According The post Dispute on NYC subway train leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Protests begin in metro Atlanta in response to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Protesters across the country, including metro Atlanta, began demonstrations Friday night following the release of the Memphis police body camera video showing what led to the death of Trye Nichols. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in downtown Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, where protesters gathered for a...
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis officers 'brought shame' to their families and the Black community
RowVaughn Wells, whose 29-year-old son Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained during a police traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month, says that the officers involved have "brought shame to their own families" and "brought shame to the Black community."
Activists, families of police brutality victims rally in Newark in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
The People’s Organization for Progress said the rally was about standing in solidarity.
Police precinct councilman resigns over promotion of controversial commander
A longtime precinct councilman from Brooklyn has resigned in protest of the promotion of controversial commander John Mastronardi, the Post has learned. Joe Gonzalez, an activist who has served more than 15 years on the 79th Precinct Community Council, said he was “heartbroken” that Mastronardi was bumped up to deputy chief on Friday. “Mastronardi’s promotion sends HORRIBLE message,” he wrote in a text message to Chief of Department Jeff Madrey, which was obtained by The Post. “He assaulted a citizen on video inflicting injury. I am in deep pain. I feel Maddrey & NYPD failed us. I can no...
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 8