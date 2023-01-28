ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Sheila Walker
4d ago

There's no oath anymore , the President, Police nor military that when out the door the day Donald Trump was sworn in as president all our credibility was lost forever that day that time that year.

Bob Miller
4d ago

Really? Why don’t we apply the same standard’s to national leadership? How many members of Congress, prior to the 2022 Election were in violation of Federal Law, the Constitution and their Oath of Office? Not surprising the media is not allowed to discuss this.

Daily News

In wake of Tyre Nichols’ death, NYC Mayor Adams defends NYPD’s own anti-gun unit

Mayor Adams offered more detail Monday morning into his thoughts on the police-involved killing of Tyre Nichols and defended his decision last year to reinstate an NYPD anti-gun unit similar to the one involved in Nichols’ death. The five officers who brutally beat Nichols were members of the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION unit, which was disbanded permanently after Nichols’ family ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols

Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
MEMPHIS, TN
PIX11

Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Video showing five Memphis officers beating a Black man was made public Friday, one day after they were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. The footage shows Nichols being held down, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN
PIX11

Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Dispute on NYC subway train leads to shooting

NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man was shot twice while riding the southbound N train in the area of Broadway and Canal Street early Saturday morning. Police said the train was approaching the Canal Street subway station at around 1:00 pm when a verbal dispute between the victim and an unknown male turned into a shooting. The unknown suspect fired his gun twice, striking the victim in the left arm and the torso. The male and a female accomplice exited the station and fled the scene. EMS took the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. According The post Dispute on NYC subway train leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Police precinct councilman resigns over promotion of controversial commander

A longtime precinct councilman from Brooklyn has resigned in protest of the promotion of controversial commander John Mastronardi, the Post has learned. Joe Gonzalez, an activist who has served more than 15 years on the 79th Precinct Community Council, said he was “heartbroken” that Mastronardi was bumped up to deputy chief on Friday. “Mastronardi’s promotion sends HORRIBLE message,” he wrote in a text message to Chief of Department Jeff Madrey, which was obtained by The Post. “He assaulted a citizen on video inflicting injury. I am in deep pain. I feel Maddrey & NYPD failed us. I can no...
BROOKLYN, NY
