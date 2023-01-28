ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Starbucks fans are steamed: The psychology behind why changes to a rewards program are stirring up anger, even though many will get grande benefits

By The Conversation, Jay L. Zagorsky Clinical associate professor, Boston University, H. Sami Karaca Professor of Business Analytics, Boston University
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkqee_0kUmrcAO00

(The Conversation) – Starbucks, the coffee chain giant, is modifying its rewards program, and the news is full of stories of outraged consumers.

The main focus of their ire is that, starting Feb. 13, 2023, it will cost twice as many of the program’s reward points, called stars, to earn a free cup of hot coffee.

When companies pare rewards programs back, there is often significant customer pushback. A recent example in the coffee market was seen in the fall of 2022 when Dunkin’ made it harder to get free items with its rewards program, also leading to customer backlash.

We are business school professors who study frequent flyer and other rewards programs. While we don’t drink very much Starbucks coffee, we are fascinated by the reaction of Starbucks customers – and what they seemed to miss.

Building loyalty

Reward and frequent flyer programs are designed to build loyalty, as they provide a form of rebate to regulars. They also are seen by consumers as a good way to save money, particularly when inflation is high.

They are also meant to lock customers into a particular company or airline. In the case of Starbucks, the rewards program reduces the likelihood that its customers will buy coffee from competitors like Dunkin, Costa Coffee, Tim Hortons or Peet’s Coffee.

Even though airline rewards programs have been around for years, rewards programs among large restaurant chains are relatively new. Sandwich chain Subway, for example, didn’t start one until 2018. Fast-food company McDonald’s only launched its loyalty program in 2021.

And now, even small businesses are finding it valuable and easier to start loyalty programs, thanks to the acceleration of digital technology in restaurants during the pandemic. About 57% of restaurant chains now have a loyalty program.

Rewards math

Starbucks, however, is an old-timer, having started its rewards program all the way back in 2008.

The program, which had been regarded by some as one of the most rewarding, gained members steadily during its first two decades but exploded in growth during the pandemic. At the end of 2022, about 29 million people were enrolled, up from a little over 16 million in early 2019.

The rewards program’s rules are quite complex: The legal language runs about five times longer than this article.

Briefly, customers earn credits by spending money. Each dollar spent on food or drinks earns one star. However, preloading money onto a Starbucks gift card or mobile app earns two times the stars.

Stars can then be spent on drinks, food or merchandise. Under the current program, the simplest and cheapest reward, for 25 stars, is adding a free shot, dairy substitute or flavoring to a drink. The highest cost items, for 400 stars, are merchandise, like a branded cup or a bag of ground coffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7mUN_0kUmrcAO00

Consumer friendly?

Starbucks announced changes to the terms and conditions of its rewards program in December, adjusting the “price” for some of its items.

The change that received the most attention was that the cost of a cup of plain hot coffee or tea would double from 50 stars to 100.

At first glance, Starbucks’ modification to its rewards program might be perceived as bad for consumers. But there is more to this change than meets the eye. What went less noticed is that the company is also lowering the price to get a free iced coffee or tea from 150 points to 100.

To an unsuspecting consumer, the points reduction for iced coffee may not mean as much against the points increase for hot coffee. The coffee business, however, has radically changed over the last few years. The change is best summarized by a recent New York Times headline, “Does anyone drink hot coffee anymore?” Iced or cold-brewed coffee is now the rage – even in winter – and growing quickly. Cold beverages have accounted for at least 60% of Starbucks’ total sales every quarter since early 2021, thanks in part to the popularity of iced drinks among Gen Z customers.

This means that for a large share of Starbucks customers, one part of the rewards program is actually getting more generous.

So why the uproar, if one of the more popular items on Starbucks’ menu is getting cheaper?

Loss aversion, a key concept in behavioral economics, provides a simple explanation. Loss aversion means people perceive something they lose as a bigger deal than something equivalent they gain. People who need to spend 50 more stars from now on to get a hot coffee feel more pain than customers who will spend 50 fewer stars to earn a free iced coffee. This extra pain leads to more complaints from those hurt and little praise from those benefiting.

Rewarding customers

Starbucks, for its part, explained the new rewards system this way:

“This change allows us to improve the health of our program while making member favorites like iced coffee easier to earn.”

While its critics may disagree about the reason for the decision, ongoing research by one of us conducted into a tea chain suggests retailers have a profit incentive to make their rewards programs more generous. The reason is simple: When rewards are easier to earn, customers become more motivated to collect points, especially as they approach a reward they can redeem. This is why airlines see some customers doing mileage runs at the end of the year, just to earn better status.

From the company’s perspective, the benefits from customers shopping more frequently can surpass the costs incurred by providing more rewards. And so for companies and consumers, rewards programs can benefit everyone.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe restaurant owner accused of extorting ex-girlfriend after breakup, officials confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After Monroe restaurant owner, Lucas Parrish, was arrested for drug offenses on January 31, 2023, he received an additional charge for Extortion. According to detectives, a female victim advised authorities that she and Parrish were allegedly in a romantic relationship from November 2021 […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe restaurant owner arrested for possessing meth, cocaine, and other narcotics, police say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted Monroe Police on an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Cliff Bullock Road in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the homeowner, 43-year-old Lucas Parrish. As authorities executed […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities capture fourth Columbia County inmate escapee; all escapees are back in custody

UPDATE (01/31/2023): On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Magnolia Police Department confirmed that the fourth Columbia County inmate escapee, Rico Rose, is back in custody. UPDATE: On January 30, 2023, around 5 PM, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsbury were taken into custody in Monroe, Louisiana. Officers have recovered […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities find fentanyl, crystal meth, Xanax, and more narcotics during routine residence check, deputies say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 27, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check at a home on Redbud Street in West Monroe, La. During the routine check, agents located the following narcotics in the home: Authorities made contact […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop, shoots and wounds driver

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who was struck by a vehicle during a weekend traffic stop shot and wounded the vehicle’s driver, Louisiana State Police said in a Sunday news release. It happened Saturday evening in the rural Ethel community, about 25 miles north of Baton Rouge in East Feliciana Parish. A […]
ETHEL, LA
MyArkLaMiss

South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas […]
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe City respond to shooting at Kingsway Apartments

Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating the shots fired at officers that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director for Monroe, LA, told us about the city’s response to this crime. “The general consensus and thoughts between Mayor Friday Ellis and Chief Vic Zordan are fairly the same: […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Two arrested, one wanted for shooting death of Vicksburg teen

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. The shooting happened on Speed Street on Monday, January 30. The 13-year-old victim has not been identified. The Vicksburg Post reported the first suspect has not been publicly identified but was arrested on Tuesday, January 31. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Former Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court official jailed for stealing nearly $350K in public funds, officials confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, 46-year-old Donald Joseph Ryder was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center after an investigation concluded that he allegedly stole over $300,000 while working for the Office of Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court. Ryder, who is a former […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man found burglarizing Ouachita Parish business, deputies say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Three female juveniles lead Farmerville Police Department on high speed chase with stolen car; arrested

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 30th, 2023, the Farmerville Police Department was notified about a vehicle that was stolen from the Eastside Hills Apartments around 12:40 AM.  The owner of the vehicle informed authorities that she left the car running while she went inside her apartment. While she was inside the apartment, unidentified […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy