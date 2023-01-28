Read full article on original website
AEW RAMPAGE AUDIENCE DOWN AGAIN
The 1/27 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT brought in 458,000 overnight viewers, down from last week's 464,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW garnered a 0.14, up from last week's 0.13. Date AEW RAMPAGE AEW People 18-49 Rating. 08/18/21 Debut Episode 740,000 0.30. 08/20/21 The First Dance, CM...
THE MOMENT THAT SHOCKED EVERYONE IN WWE LAST NIGHT
Pat McAfee's return to WWE was a legitimate surprise to just about everyone inside the company, PWInsider.com has learned. It was kept very close to the vest in order to prevent it from leaking out. We are told that not even the majority of the company's production team was clued...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION 100 PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation, the 100th episode of the series, on AEW's YouTube channel as well as international distribution, features:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. *ROH Women's Champion Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki. *Top Flight vs. Tony Nese &...
INJURY AT WWE ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE Producer Ken "Dykstra" Doane suffered an injury at the WWE Royal Rumble, PWInsider.com has confirmed. During Judgment Day's brawl with Edge in the aisle, Doane was among those who ran out to break the melee up. At some point, Doane suffered a leg injury, which one source feared may...
NXT STAR AT RAW, SMACKDOWN STAR AS WELL
As we reported in the Elite section earlier today, WWE NXT star Damon Kemp is at tonight's Raw taping, likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Smackdown's Mansoor is also backstage at Raw.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
MICHELLE MCCOOL PAYS TRIBUTE TO WWE FANS, SAMI ZAYN-ELIMINATION CHAMBER, NEW WWE ACTION FIGURES & MORE
Michelle McCool tweeted the following, noting she got the call to take part in the Royal Rumble match nine days before the bout, crediting the fans for their support as a major reason why it happened:. There will be another Undertaker One Man Show in Montreal on the eve of...
HOW WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING WILL CROWN NEW CHAMPION, LINEUP FOR THIS WEEKEND
WOW announced over the weekend on their latest TV episode that the vacant WOW Championship will be decided in the promotion's first-ever Gauntlet Match, which will be held in the weeks ahead. This weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling will feature:. *Holly Swag and Big Rig Betty vs....
WWE NXT PREVIEW
*The go-home show for this Saturday's Vengeance Day. *The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher. *The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Duke Hudson & Andre Chase - Winners will join the WWE NXT Vengeance Day NXT Tag Team Championship match. *Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade. *Stevie Turner will...
WWE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ROYAL RUMBLE PERFORMANCE
WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are "extremely thrilled" with the event's viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year's live Rumble viewership in great numbers.
JAKE ROBERTS TALKS, LIV MORGAN DISCUSSES HER WWE RUN AND MORE
Jake Roberts appeared on Radio MIsfits, discussing traveling with the snake, how Ricky Steamboat saved him from his snake,his podcast, his new movie Out of Exile, dealing with sobriety, and more for their Minutia Men Celebrity Interview at this link. Thanks to Richard Trionfo. The night Evolution won all the...
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF KOTA IBUSHI
With the conclusion of his contract period on January 31 2023, Kota Ibushi has departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ibushi had been recovering from injury since October 2021. We apologise to Ibushi’s fans for the abrupt announcement, and join them in wishing Ibushi the very best in all his future endeavours.
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Impact+ is now streaming the Best of Tara (Lisa Marie Varon) for free, playing off her appearance on last week's Impact on AXS TV episode. Impact has already released a Rebellion 2023 T-shirt at ShopImpact.com. Scheduled for Thurday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The...
NIA JAX DOING VIRTUAL SIGNING THIS WEEK WITH HIGHSPOTSAUCTIONS.COM, HOW YOU CAN TAKE PART
Nia Jax, who just returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, will be taking part in an interactive virtual signing this Thursday with our friends at www.HighspotsAuctions.com. For details on items you can order and get signed, click here.
WWE STARS APPEARING ALL THIS WEEK ON 'PICTIONARY'
WWE stars The Miz and Xavier Woods will be appearing all this week on syndicated game show Pictionary, hosted by Jerry O'Connell. We are told each will be a Celebrity Game Captain on the series, which airs Mondays to Fridays. Check your local listings for when it airs. Here in NYC, it is on FOX 5 at 1 PM Eastern.
LOGAN PAUL TEASES UFC ANNOUNCEMENT, XAVIER ON 'PICTIONARY' APPEARANCE & MORE
Logan Paul, who returned to WWE over the weekend at The Royal Rumble, is teasing a UFC announcement, possibly about him competing in MMA is coming tomorrow:. Xavier Woods commented on appearing on Pictionary this week:. WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez paid tribute to Natalya:
VIDEO: NWA STARS ON NBC KNOXVILLE AFFILIATE TALKING UP TOMORROW'S LIVE POWERRR
NWA stars Kenzie Paige, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, AJ Cazana as well as Joe Cazana all appeared this morning on WBIR Channel 10 in Knoxville, TN to promote tomorrow's live NWA Powerrr broadcast from Knoxville:. There are some tickets left for tomorrow's taping at www.NWATix.com.
RICK BOOGS RETURNS
Rick Boogs officially made his return to WWE tonight, defeating The Miz on Monday Night Raw. Boogs suffered a torn quad at Wrestlemania 38, teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos.
NWA POWERRR RETURNS TOMORROW WITH LIVE EPISODE ON YOUTUBE, COMPLETE DETAILS
Billy Corgan's National Wrestling Alliance will return with a live episode of NWA Powerrr tomorrow, Tuesday 1/31 from Knoxville, TN featuring:. *NWA United States Tag Team Champions The Fixers vs. A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews. *Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll in the finals of The Champions Series. *Aron...
