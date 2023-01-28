ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback

Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Pro Wrestling Insider

VIDEO: NWA STARS ON NBC KNOXVILLE AFFILIATE TALKING UP TOMORROW'S LIVE POWERRR

NWA stars Kenzie Paige, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, AJ Cazana as well as Joe Cazana all appeared this morning on WBIR Channel 10 in Knoxville, TN to promote tomorrow's live NWA Powerrr broadcast from Knoxville:. There are some tickets left for tomorrow's taping at www.NWATix.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED RAW LINEUP

*Cody Rhodes will open the show. *Rhea Ripley will announce who she is facing at Wrestlemania 39. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ROYAL RUMBLE PERFORMANCE

WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are "extremely thrilled" with the event's viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year's live Rumble viewership in great numbers.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT WILL KICK OFF RAW...

Cody Rhodes is at Raw taping and as we reported in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, will be on the Raw brand going forward. WWE announced this afternoon Rhodes will kick off tonight's USA Network broadcast.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DARK - ELEVATION 100 PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation, the 100th episode of the series, on AEW's YouTube channel as well as international distribution, features:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. *ROH Women's Champion Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki. *Top Flight vs. Tony Nese &...
Pro Wrestling Insider

BEST WISHES TO THE BOOGEYMAN

Former WWE star Marty "The Boogeyman" Wright underwent surgery last week, PWInsider.com has learned. The belief is he underwent a procedure on his knee and is currently rehabbing. We send our best wishes to him for a full recovery.
Pro Wrestling Insider

CODY RHODES TO JOIN LOGAN PAUL THIS WEEK

If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF KOTA IBUSHI

With the conclusion of his contract period on January 31 2023, Kota Ibushi has departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ibushi had been recovering from injury since October 2021. We apologise to Ibushi’s fans for the abrupt announcement, and join them in wishing Ibushi the very best in all his future endeavours.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW

*AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe for the TNT title - No Holds Barred. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page. *Bryan Danielson vs. the debuting Timothy Thatcher. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT PREVIEW

*The go-home show for this Saturday's Vengeance Day. *The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher. *The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Duke Hudson & Andre Chase - Winners will join the WWE NXT Vengeance Day NXT Tag Team Championship match. *Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade. *Stevie Turner will...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NWA POWERRR RETURNS TOMORROW WITH LIVE EPISODE ON YOUTUBE, COMPLETE DETAILS

Billy Corgan's National Wrestling Alliance will return with a live episode of NWA Powerrr tomorrow, Tuesday 1/31 from Knoxville, TN featuring:. *NWA United States Tag Team Champions The Fixers vs. A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews. *Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll in the finals of The Champions Series. *Aron...
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW NEWS AND NOTES

Samoa Joe is on The Sessions with Renee Paquette today. Joe discusses finding a good work-life balance, finding calm in his older age, his family help to get him ready for professional wrestling, what drew him to professional wrestling, Polynesian connection in pro wrestling, advice to young wrestlers, what he hopes to achieve in what's left of his career, voice over work and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider

LOGAN PAUL'S UFC ANNOUNCEMENT WAS...

After teasing he could be fighting for UFC, it turned out Logan Paul was swerving everyone, instead announcing his Prime Energy Drink was now the official sports drink for UFC. Yep.
Pro Wrestling Insider

BEING THE ELITE 'REACH FOR THE SKY, BOY' RECAP

Travel montage starts us off into the BTE Theme song. Matt & Nick live action photo shoot where they brought green outfits which won’t work up against a green screen. They were mismatched outfits. Alex Reynolds & John Silver do a parody of the old “Wasssup” commercials with members...
Pro Wrestling Insider

VIDEO: ACTOR PAUL WALTER HOUSER TALKS AEW ON LATE, LATE SHOW

Actor Paul Walter Houser was on the Late Late Show with James Corden and talked up his experience appearing for AEW last night:.
Pro Wrestling Insider

KOTA IBUSHI'S FIRST ANNOUNCED POST-NJPW APPEARANCE IS...

Game Changer Wrestling just announced former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi will be coming in to work for the promotion as part of Wrestlemania weekend this Marcb in Los Angeles. He will be working multiple events for the promotion. Ibushi's New Japan deal expired this week.
Pro Wrestling Insider

COURT BAUER PROFILED, WHAT WILL BE FEATURED ON FIRST MLW REELZ EPISODES AND MORE

Ian Douglass over at The Ringer.com has a long, detailed piece on Court Bauer and the advent, rebirth and now REELZ TV deal for Major League Wrestling, tracing it all back to the Bauer's youth where he was a protege of Afa, Samu and the late Gary Albright. There's a lot of insight into why the promotion didn't click in the past, with Bauer taking that blame, and moves they have made to build the promotion in its current incarnation as it prepares to debut on REELZ this coming Tuesday night.
Pro Wrestling Insider

NWA POWERRR KICKS OFF NEW SEASON LIVE TONIGHT AT 7 PM

Billy Corgan's National Wrestling Alliance will return with a live episode of NWA Powerrr tonight live at 7 PM EST from Knoxville, TN featuring:. *NWA United States Tag Team Champions The Fixers vs. A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews. *Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll in the finals of The...
