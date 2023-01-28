Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WWE RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center:. *The fallout of the 2023 Royal Rumble. Locally advertised for the taping is Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory.
NIA JAX DOING VIRTUAL SIGNING THIS WEEK WITH HIGHSPOTSAUCTIONS.COM, HOW YOU CAN TAKE PART
Nia Jax, who just returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, will be taking part in an interactive virtual signing this Thursday with www.HighspotsAuctions.com. For details on items you can order and get signed, click here.
FIRST MATCH SET FOR WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER IS...
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend the title inside the Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Raw will feature qualifying matches to enter the Chamber tonight:. *Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable. *Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano.
GUNTHER MAKES WWE HISTORY, BOOKER & MCAFEE TALK ROYAL RUMBLE RETURNS
GUNTHER has now cracked into the top 10 of longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions in WWE history. He has now been Intercontinental Champion 235 days. He just surpassed Pat Patterson and his initial reign as champion, as well as Cody Rhodes 2011 reign of 233 days. The next hurdle that he will likely cross is Shelton Benjamin 2004-2005 reign of 244 days. Next would be The Rock at 264 days.
WWE STARS APPEARING ALL THIS WEEK ON 'PICTIONARY'
WWE stars The Miz and Xavier Woods will be appearing all this week on syndicated game show Pictionary, hosted by Jerry O'Connell. We are told each will be a Celebrity Game Captain on the series, which airs Mondays to Fridays. Check your local listings for when it airs. Here in NYC, it is on FOX 5 at 1 PM Eastern.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION 100 PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation, the 100th episode of the series, on AEW's YouTube channel as well as international distribution, features:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. *ROH Women's Champion Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki. *Top Flight vs. Tony Nese &...
CODY BACK ON THE ROAD, LAST STOP BEFORE VENGEANCE DAY TOMORROW, YOUNG ROCK, KNIGHT VS. BRAY AND MORE
With the dust settling after Saturday's Royal Rumble event, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. WWE returns tomorrow to the USA Network with the final broadcast before Saturday's NXT Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte,...
WHERE WAS REY MYSTERIO LAST NIGHT
As we reported in the Elite section yesterday, Rey Mysterio was pulled from his scheduled signing the morning of the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas just hours before it was to take place and was replaced by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The word yesterday morning was that Mysterio...
WWE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ROYAL RUMBLE PERFORMANCE
WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are "extremely thrilled" with the event's viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year's live Rumble viewership in great numbers.
MICHAEL COLE TALKS ABOUT HOW HE WAS BLINDSIDED BY PAT MCAFEE'S RETURN AT THE RUMBLE, CODY'S WWE 2K23 ENTRANCE, WWE IN SAN ANTONIO AND MORE
Michael Cole appeared on today's Pat McAfee show to talk last Saturday's Royal Rumble. McAfee tweeted this clip:. Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that A & E has three WWE shows coming soon to the network soon. WWE Rivals returns on February 19 with Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant. That same night, Biography returns with The NWO. Also, a new series starring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, will start a 10 week run on April 9. You can get more information by going to the website.
UPDATED RAW LINEUP
*Cody Rhodes will open the show. *Rhea Ripley will announce who she is facing at Wrestlemania 39. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano.
RICK BOOGS RETURNS
Rick Boogs officially made his return to WWE tonight, defeating The Miz on Monday Night Raw. Boogs suffered a torn quad at Wrestlemania 38, teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos.
WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC this Saturday on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American...
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
JD McDonagh – Irish Ace (Entrance Theme)
MOXLEY VS. HANGMAN 3 HEADLINES THIS WEDNESDAY'S AEW DYNAMITE IN DAYTON, OHIO, FORMER NXT STAR DEBUTS, & MORE AEW NOTES
ShopHonor.com will be selling FTR versus Briscoes art prints today with 100% of proceeds will be given to the Pugh family:. The Milwaukee and Pittsburgh returns will go on sale on 2/10. That means a pre-sale on 2/9. Former WWE NXT star Bodhi Hayward (wrestling under the name Brady Booker)...
UPDATED DETAILS ON MLW REELZ DEBUT NEXT WEEK, PHILADELPHIA RETURN THIS SATURDAY
Major League Wrestling's MLW Underground TV will officially premiere next Tuesday 2/7 on REELZ at 10 PM Eastern with a 1 AM replay, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match. *Real1, Bomaye Fight Club, and Mance Warner to appear. *"The mysterious calling card attacks...
LOGAN PAUL TEASES UFC ANNOUNCEMENT, XAVIER ON 'PICTIONARY' APPEARANCE & MORE
Logan Paul, who returned to WWE over the weekend at The Royal Rumble, is teasing a UFC announcement, possibly about him competing in MMA is coming tomorrow:. Xavier Woods commented on appearing on Pictionary this week:. WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez paid tribute to Natalya:
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
*AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe for the TNT title - No Holds Barred. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page. *Bryan Danielson vs. the debuting Timothy Thatcher. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed...
THE WRESTLEMANIA 39 DOUBLE MAIN EVENT IS...
The main events of Wrestlemania 39 in Los Angeles, CA this April are:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley.
