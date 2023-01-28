ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nikki Haley expected to announce presidential run in Charleston on February 15

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to announce she's running for president on February 15 in Charleston, according to a person familiar with her plans. Haley would be the first Republican to jump into the 2024 presidential race this year, facing only former President Donald Trump, who launched his bid last year, as her competition out of the gates.
CHARLESTON, SC
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Republicans slam Waters of the US rule

WASHINGTON D.C. – Nebraska officials from the governor’s office to U.S. Congress are slamming President Joe Biden’s final Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule claiming it dramatically expands federal oversight of America’s waterways. A letter to the President objects to criminal penalties and financial hardship...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

McCarthy announces top House lawyer as fights over Biden probes shape up

The lawyer who will lead the court fights mounted by the newly GOP-controlled House of Representatives is a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas and "seasoned litigator" with years of experience at the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the appointment of Matthew Berry,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Cohen says he handed over phones to Manhattan DA

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's former attorney, has handed over his cell phones to Manhattan prosecutors, he told "CNN This Morning" on Wednesday. Prosecutors are zeroing in on the Trump Organization's involvement in hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels as part of an effort to stop her from going public about an alleged affair with Trump days before the 2016 presidential election. A grand jury in New York has been convened to hear evidence related to the effort, sources familiar with the matter have told CNN.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy