Sooners' Taylor Robertson sets D-I women's career 3-point record

AMES, Iowa -- Oklahoma Sooners guard Taylor Robertson broke the Division I women's basketball career record for 3-pointers with her first attempt from the field Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones . It was her 498th 3-pointer, passing the mark Ohio State Buckeyes star Kelsey Mitchell set from 2014-2018.

Then Robinson went on to make five more from behind the arc, finishing 6-of-8 from long range and 8 of 10 from the field overall for 25 points. But it wasn't enough as the No. 14 Sooners fell to No. 18 Iowa State 86-78 in a battle of two teams who came in tied with the Texas Longhorns for first place in the Big 12.

Robertson is a fifth-year senior who is taking advantage of the extra season offered by the COVID-19 waiver from 2020-2021. However, Robertson reached the record in one fewer game than Mitchell: 138 to 139.

She also got the career mark in fewer attempts: 1,135 to Mitchell's 1,286. Mitchell was the No. 2 pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2018 WNBA draft and has made 347 3's thus far in her five WNBA seasons.

Robertson now has 503 3-pointers in her career and has made at least one in 62 consecutive games. The record-breaking basket came with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter and was her 52nd 3-pointer of this season for the Sooners, 16-4.

"I think the main thing is consistency," Robertson said of getting the record. "I've been consistent since I could even pick up a ball, and just doing it over and over. Just nailing down the fundamentals and believing you're going to make it.

"Because when you've put in hours and hours of work at one thing, you're going to be good at it. Just believe that you're always going to make the next shot, whether you made your last five or missed your last five."

Bill Fennelly is the dean of Big 12 basketball coaches, having taken over the Iowa State's women's program in 1995-1996. The Cyclones have been the Big 12's top 3-point shooting team throughout his tenure, and they currently lead all Power Five women's teams in 3-pointers per game (9.1). He also coached against former Kansas State Wildcats sharpshooter Laurie Koehn, who made 392 3's from 2001-2005, is second in Big 12 history and like Robertson is a native of Kansas.

So Fennelly knows as much as any coach about 3-point shooters, and says Robertson is one of the best he's ever seen.

"It was a great moment for her and a great moment for women's basketball," Fennelly said of Robertson's record. "That kid has earned that and she should be credited for that.

"She doesn't need a lot of room. She's ultra-patient. She doesn't panic. There are people, men or women, who can't go 6 for 8 from the 3-point line if nobody's in the building."

There were a lot of people at Hilton Colisum despite a snowy day: 11,568 were in attendance as the Cyclones avenged an 82-79 loss at Oklahoma on Jan. 8. Iowa State, 15-4, now leads the Big 12 at 7-2, with 6-2 Texas playing later Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls .

While Robertson is Oklahoma's top 3-point shooter, Iowa State's career leader in 3's was also on court Saturday in All-American Ashley Joens . She hit four treys on her way to a game-high 32 points, and has 311 3's in her Cyclones career. Like Robertson, Joens is playing her fifth season; the two have had many matchups in Big 12 play.

"She gets the ball off really quick," Joens said of Robertson. "It's really fun watching her play as well as playing against her."

The 6-foot Robertson is now shooting 44.0% from behind the arc in her Oklahoma career. She has never finished a season with the Sooners shooting less than 40% from 3-point range, including 43.8 this season. The only season she had fewer than 100 3-pointers was in 2020-2021, when the Sooners played just 24 games.

"It's self-made, it's love of the game," Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk said of Robertson. "She's rolled up her sleeves and taught herself how to do this. And she's an incredible basketball player, not just a shooter."