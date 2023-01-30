Warnings issued as storm brings rain, snow to Southern California

A cold winter storm will deliver rain showers to the valleys of Southern California and snow to higher elevations through Monday.

Rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant: only .10” to a half-inch at lower elevations with potentially as much as one inch of rain in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the National Weather Service .

Snow levels will drop as low as 2,500 feet on Monday, creating difficult driving conditions on mountain passes and into the Antelope Valley.

Two to three inches of snow is possible on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, on Highway 14 near Acton and 33 north of Ojai, NWS said.

Winter Storm Warnings were issued for the mountains of Riverside County and San Bernardino County where meteorologists are forecasting 4-8” of snow above 5,000 feet with the potential for a foot of snow above 6,000 feet.

In the valleys, daytime high temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

“Gusty northeast winds may affect portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Monday night into Tuesday,” NWS said.

