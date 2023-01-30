ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Warnings issued as storm brings rain, snow to Southern California

By Marc Sternfield, Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNfj8_0kUm2mH400

A cold winter storm will deliver rain showers to the valleys of Southern California and snow to higher elevations through Monday.

Rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant: only .10” to a half-inch at lower elevations with potentially as much as one inch of rain in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the National Weather Service .

Interactive Weather Radar – Tap Here

Snow levels will drop as low as 2,500 feet on Monday, creating difficult driving conditions on mountain passes and into the Antelope Valley.

Two to three inches of snow is possible on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, on Highway 14 near Acton and 33 north of Ojai, NWS said.

Winter Storm Warnings were issued for the mountains of Riverside County and San Bernardino County where meteorologists are forecasting 4-8” of snow above 5,000 feet with the potential for a foot of snow above 6,000 feet.

In the valleys, daytime high temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

“Gusty northeast winds may affect portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Monday night into Tuesday,” NWS said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 4

Related
KCRA.com

Caltrans prepares Sierra roads for yet another storm

KINGVALE, Calif. — Teams with the California Department of Transportation are preparing as yet another storm looms over the Sierra. Snow is expected to fall heavily in the mountains beginning Saturday evening and throughout the night. Caltrans said crews are covering both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 for 24...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Too much rain, snow could have flooding consequences

Oakland, California - State officials are considering releasing water from some reservoirs that are already full to make sure there's enough space to handle the rest of the rainy and snowmelt seasons. That was the situation at Lake Mendocino almost three weeks ago. Most reservoirs leave space for snowmelt, but...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KUOW

Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest

January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
WASHINGTON STATE
paininthepass.info

55-HOUR FREEWAY LANE CLOSURES This Weekend On Interstate 10 In Ontario

ONTARTIO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Phase 1 of Interstate 10 Express Lanes is located in the southwestern portion of San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles County. The project will widen the existing I-10 freeway between the Los Angeles/San Bernardino County line and I-15, a distance of approximately 10 miles. The project includes two tolled express lanes in each direction. In addition, lanes to assist drivers getting on and off the freeway (auxiliary lanes) will be constructed in selected locations. West of Haven Avenue, a single new lane will be constructed and combined with the existing HOV lane to provide two express lanes in each direction. The HOV lane will still be available to motorists, but will increase from 2+ to 3+.
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Winter storm brings new snow to California and Nevada

Rain and snow fell across Southern California on Monday while the northern half of the state turned windy and cold behind the weather system.The low-pressure system moved into Northern California on Sunday, leaving blustery and cold conditions in its wake as it moved south.Frost and freeze warnings were issued for parts of the coast and the interior.The storm was modest compared to the atmospheric river-fueled storms that pounded California from late December to the middle of this month.In the Eastern Sierra, the storm added a few inches of snow at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort, which reported its totals so...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Will all this rain mean lower water prices for Californians?

January storms propelled California from a state of water scarcity to one of water optimism. The drought outlook in much of the state has improved thanks to continued and steady precipitation, and with more than two months left in the wet season, snowfall in the Central Sierra mountains of California has already reached 100% of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Massive water main break shuts off water for Calabasas residents

A massive water main break shut off water service to residents in Calabasas on Saturday afternoon. Residents in the Vista Pointe and Westridge areas will be out of water service for the next 10-12 hours, according to Calabasas city officials. Video from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District shows the 14-inch water main burst gushing […]
CALABASAS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Rain Moves into Riverside County at Beginning of The Week

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Showers and patchy fog are rolling through Riverside County Monday, with gusty winds and snow in the mountains expected throughout the day. Rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the beginning of the week for Riverside County, according to a National Weather Service. Between...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

99K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy