Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Brazil wants to abandon a 34,000-ton warship in international waters, and it could become one of the biggest pieces of garbage in the ocean
The ship was going to Turkey to be dismantled, but was not allowed to enter as it is believed to be laden with asbestos. Brazil did not want it back.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Hong Kong bans CBD, a move that forces businesses to shut down or revamp
HONG KONG — Hong Kong banned CBD as a "dangerous drug" and imposed harsh penalties for its possession on Wednesday, forcing fledging businesses to shut down or revamp. Supporters say CBD, or cannabidiol, derived from the cannabis plant, can help relieve stress and inflammation without getting its users high, unlike its more famous cousin THC, the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana which has long been illegal in Hong Kong. CBD was once legal in the city, and cafes and shops selling CBD-infused products were popular among young people.
With COVID lockdowns lifted, China says it's back in business. But it's not so easy
China is emerging from nearly three years of self-imposed isolation, which has been a drag on the world's second-largest economy. Earlier this month, Chinese officials reported 3% economic growth in 2022 – the second-lowest in at least four decades. But now that stringent COVID lockdowns have been lifted, officials...
Congress tightens U.S. manufacturing rules after battery technology ends up in China
A new federal law, passed after the Department of Energy allowed the export of taxpayer-funded battery technology to China, aims to tighten restrictions on sending such government discoveries abroad. Initially, the "Invent Here, Make Here Act" will apply only to programs in the Department of Homeland Security. But the law's...
Exxon announced record earnings. It's bound to renew scrutiny of Big Oil
ExxonMobil earned nearly $56 billion in profit in 2022, setting an annual record not just for itself but for any U.S. or European oil giant. Buoyed by high oil prices, rival Chevron also clocked $35 billion in profits for the year, despite a disappointing fourth quarter. Energy companies have been...
Israel clears a hurdle for visa-free U.S. travel — but there are strings attached
TEL AVIV — As Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Jerusalem, the State Department has announced Israeli tourists may qualify for visa-free travel to the U.S., but only if Israel stops discriminating against Arab Americans. Israelis were rejected for U.S. visas last year at a low rate.
Scientists hope to curb the deadly Nipah virus that terrorizes Bangladesh villages
Every couple of years, a deadly outbreak of Nipah virus terrorizes villages in Bangladesh. Scientists there are studying the virus, which is harbored in fruit bats, to stop the cycle of outbreaks. Transcript. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Three years ago today, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency...
COVID flashback: Here's how NPR reported on the coronavirus at a turning point
On Jan. 30, 2020, the World Health Organization sounded the alarm about an unfamiliar and deadly new virus, declaring it a global health emergency. "Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen, which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of spillover viruses, starting with ... what are they?
After three years of living with an unprecedented pandemic, how much of your knowledge has changed about how these catastrophes start?. Like, what exactly is a "spillover"? Where do viruses like SARS-CoV-2 come from? And how often do they ... spill over? Take our quiz and test your knowledge. Copyright...
Junk food companies say they're trying to do good. A new book raises doubts
That's a question Coca-Cola and other soda makers are wrestling with as soda drinking has waned in U.S. and European markets. In the 2010s, Coke made a big push into rural parts of lower income countries to sell more soda. So they made smaller, more durable bottles – a 1-cup serving size that could be sold more cheaply and last longer on the shelves.
A pro-Russian social media campaign is trying to influence politics in Africa
Close to a year since the invasion of Ukraine, activists aligned with Russia are pushing pro-Kremlin messages in Africa using a coordinated French-language network spanning Facebook, YouTube, Telegram and other online channels. The network, dubbed "Russosphere," is connected to a far-right Belgian political activist who was involved in overseeing contested...
How the pandemic changed the rules of personal finance
In the last half of last year, we heard a lot of talk (and we at NPR did a lot of talking) about the Great Resignation, aka the Big Quit. This was a trend that started right around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and saw — anecdotally, at least — large numbers of people leaving their jobs voluntarily. There was some controversy about the Big Quit, not the least because some reporting on the trend made it sound as though many of these workers had decided to leave the labor force forever.
Trying to crack the Nipah code: How does this deadly virus spill from bats to humans?
It's dusk in central Bangladesh, in a community within the district of Faridpur. A 50-year-old man sits outside his home beside a rice paddy. His name is Khokon. A fiery beard, dyed a bright orange, rings his chin. He says the procession of disease and death all started in the...
4 suspects in the assassination of Haiti's president were transferred to U.S. custody
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Four key suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stagnates in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. The suspects now in custody of...
