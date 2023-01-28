ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Caldwell, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Kiss’ 50 Most Important Concerts

Kiss performed their first show for a crowd of less than 10 people on Jan. 30, 1973, at a small club in New York City. In the five decades that have since passed, they've built one of the wildest concert highlight reels in rock history. On multiple tours across the world, they've encountered countless highs and lows, lineup changes, near-death incidents, comedic mishaps, fashion faux pas and gone through an unknown quantity of greasepaint. Here's a chronological guide to 50 of the most important shows in Kiss' history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Classic Rock 105.1

Watch a Clip From New Carole King Central Park Concert Film

A new Carole King concert documentary, Home Again: Live in Central Park, will be released on Feb. 9 via The Coda Collection. The film includes exclusive interviews and previously unseen footage from King's May 26, 1973, free concert on Central Park's Great Lawn, which hosted 100,000 fans. Directed by George Scott and produced by Lou Adler and John McDermott, Home Again: Live in Central Park features the entire show with Adler's multicamera 16mm footage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy