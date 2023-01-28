Read full article on original website
FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter
FOX 9 is making some changes to its Morning News team, promoting one of its reporters to co-anchor, while adding a new reporter from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Twin Cities FOX affiliate announced Tuesday that Hannah Flood will be its new co-anchor in the 4:30-6 a.m. news slot, a promotion from her role as a reporter and sometime-anchor on the show.
kfgo.com
Shane Johnson Breaks North Dakota Burbot Record
Shane Johnson’s 19-pound, 8-ounce burbot broke a state record that’s been in the books for nearly 40 years. The Minot angler caught the 41.5-inch fish Jan. 3 from the Garrison Dam Tailrace. The previous record of 18 pounds, 4 ounces was established in 1984 by Orland Kruckenberg, a...
valleynewslive.com
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people packed up the final boxes out of their south Fargo apartments today after getting a notice at the beginning of this month stating their property management group was ending their month-to-month leases, and they had until January 31 to get out. Cathie...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo City Commissioner speaks on special assessments, the newly approved half-cent sales tax, and potential parking portends
(West Fargo, ND) -- One of West Fargo's leaders spoke to WDAY Radio about the city's growth, special assessments, the new half-cent sales tax, parking plans in the city's downtown area, and utility rate increases. Roben Anderson, a West Fargo City Commissioner, joined Tuesdays with Tony to talk about multiple...
greatamericanwest.co
2023 Will Be A Busy Year in Fargo-Moorhead, North Dakota
Celebrate Midwest culture and sample hotdish from the best restaurants in town at the Fargo Hotdish Festival on February 5 at Drekker. “America’s Best Small-Town Race” is back and bringing that sweet Midwestern charm for a week-long celebration of running at the Essentia Health Fargo Marathon, May 15-20. Don’t be fooled – there’s nothing small about it.
wdayradionow.com
NDSU Architecture Students helping Minot leaders with Downtown Design Project
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University architecture students are helping Minot leaders with a downtown design project. Nearly 20 students met with the Minot Area Chamber EDC recently to create a concept for what the downtown space would look like. Kristi Hanson, NDSU adjunct professor of architecture, will lead...
kvrr.com
valleynewslive.com
‘We have patients that actually ration their insulin’: A bill to make insulin more affordable being debated at the ND senate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota lawmakers are debating a bill for affordable insulin. Senate Bill 2140 would price cap the medicine and lower the prices. “Even sometimes thinking about food my blood sugar raises,” said 20-year-old Danika Johnson, who has Type I diabetes. “I’m with my parents insurance but I know one day that won’t be a thing so it’s scary to think these things that are happening now with them could be me one day.”
valleynewslive.com
The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you drive through the streets of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo, there’s one thing you’ll say to yourself. Man, do these guys love car washes. And they’re not the car washes Fargo’s been familiar with, as locations for Silver Star, Zip’s and Tommy’s Express...
wdayradionow.com
Representative Koppelman: City of Fargo "did not have the authority" to pass gun ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Ben Koppelman is pushing a bill that would void a Fargo city ordinance regulating gun sales. "My belief as is the belief of our legislative council here that does our research is that Fargo did not have the authority to pass such a law for a local ordinance to ban that and they got a judge in Cass County to say that they kind of could do it the way they were through a technicality," said Koppelman.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Public Schools' Board aims to complete $8M land purchase for future school construction
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Public School Board is holding a special meeting Tuesday at 12 noon at the district headquarters to complete final details on a land purchase agreement. The district is purchasing a 75 acre parcel in south Fargo from Sanford. The estimated cost to the district is...
valleynewslive.com
Kindred daycare makes difficult choice of cutting families due to staffing shortages
KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost everyone’s had headaches of short staffing, from having to come in early or stay late, but for daycare’s it’s affecting whether they can legally operate. Lil’ Buckaroo’s in Kindred, says they had to make the difficult choice of cutting 16...
valleynewslive.com
Hornbacher’s in Osgood briefly evacuated after small fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hornbacher’s grocery store in Osgood (Fargo) was briefly evacuated, after a small fire, Tuesday evening. A Fargo fire official says they believe it was a related to a fryer. No injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly knocked down. They say...
kvrr.com
Fargo zoning ordinance prevents man from continuing auto repair business after 42 years
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo business owner used to be able to run his auto repair shop on his property despite it being in a residential area. Since he sold the property, the city says he needs to stop running his business in March. “I was told that...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Force Week Eighteen Recap
The Fargo Force headed to a familiar location for Fargo residents as the team traveled to Frisco, TX to take part in the 4th annual Frosty Cup on January 26th and 27th. The Force were in essence the headliners of the event which featured 43 youth teams from 13 states and ended with the Force taking on the Tri-City Storm in two regular season games at the Comerica Center.
In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…
Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
kvrr.com
Fargo Police Chief Responds to Tyre Nichols Beating Death Incident
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski issued a statement soon after the Tyre Nichols video was released late Friday evening. He called the officers actions “unacceptable” and say they conflict with the larger policing profession. Zibolski also stated, quote, “We are committed to treating...
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
wdayradionow.com
1-31-23 Tuesdays with Tony
12:33 - West Fargo City Commissioner Robin Anderson talks with Tony about local issues affecting both the Fargo and West Fargo area. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Public Schools Kindergarten enrollment begins Wednesday
(Fargo, ND) -- It's almost time for some of Fargo Public Schools newest students to be registered. Beginning Wednesday, February 1st, the Fargo Public School District will open enrollment for the 2023-24 school year for Kindergartners. "Fargo Public Schools encourages all families who anticipate sending a child to kindergarten within...
