Las Vegas, NV

Celebrate love and tacos at El Dorado Cantina southwest all February long

SPECIAL POP-UP TAKEOVER FEBRUARY 1 – 28 El Dorado Cantina’s W. Sunset location transforms into a picturesque tunnel of love. WHO: Cupid has taken over and transformed El Dorado Cantina’s Southwest location into an Instagram-worthy space filled with twinkle lights and tons of décor complementing the restaurant’s signature rose walls, complete with a Kissing Booth, and more.
Las Vegas Headliner Frankie Moreno To Perform Limited Residency At KAOS At Palms Casino Resort In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS HEADLINER FRANKIE MORENO TO PERFORM LIMITED RESIDENCY AT KAOS AT PALMS CASINO RESORT LAS VEGAS. “Live and Electric” Set to Kick-Off March 23 with 8 Performances. Five-time Las Vegas Headliner of the Year, Frankie Moreno, brings his high-energy show, Live and Electric, to Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas with a series of monthly performances at KAOS beginning March 23, 2023. See full list of date below:
Jazz superstar Chris Botti to perform at Green Valley Ranch Resort

Jazz superstar Chris Botti to perform at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. Platinum-selling jazz superstar Chris Botti is returning to Las Vegas for a performance at the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m.
1923 Prohibition Bar Announces February Happenings

Interior of 1923 Prohibition Bar. (Photo courtesy of 1923 Prohibition Bar) 1923 PROHIBITION BAR AT MANDALAY BAY ANNOUNCES BIG GAME PARTY,. 1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay, the private, hidden, modern speakeasy, announces its roster of February events and happenings, including its Big Game watch party, Mardi Gras festivities and “NOLA Nights.” The full roster of February events follows:
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces February Programming

L to R: Valentine’s Day Plated Dessert at Bazaar Meat by José Andrés; February Cocktails at CASBAR Lounge. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES BIG GAME TAILGATE PARTIES, DISHES, GAMING PROMOTIONS, MORE IN FEBRUARY. SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events and...
Kassi Beach House Launches New Menu for 2023

Kassi Beach House, from renowned hospitality group, Wish You Were Here and restaurateur Nick Mathers, located inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has launched delicious new menu items. Created by Executive Chef Josh Stockton, the menu boasts inspired Italian favorites, reminiscent of coastal trattorias. New...
MODERN ITALIAN RESTAURANT BASILICO AT EVORA IS COMING SOON!

BASILICO AT EVORA, A MASTERFULLY PLANNED COMMUNITY, ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE CHEF, FRANCESCO DI CAUDO, OPENING EARLY 2023. Basilico is the first modern Italian concept set to open in 2023 in the heart of Southwest Las Vegas, inside Evora, a masterfully planned community in the rapidly growing area of Spring Valley, Basilico exudes youthful sophistication.
