Jazz superstar Chris Botti to perform at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. Platinum-selling jazz superstar Chris Botti is returning to Las Vegas for a performance at the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO