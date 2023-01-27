Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Related
vegas24seven.com
Celebrate love and tacos at El Dorado Cantina southwest all February long
SPECIAL POP-UP TAKEOVER FEBRUARY 1 – 28 El Dorado Cantina’s W. Sunset location transforms into a picturesque tunnel of love. WHO: Cupid has taken over and transformed El Dorado Cantina’s Southwest location into an Instagram-worthy space filled with twinkle lights and tons of décor complementing the restaurant’s signature rose walls, complete with a Kissing Booth, and more.
vegas24seven.com
Las Vegas Headliner Frankie Moreno To Perform Limited Residency At KAOS At Palms Casino Resort In Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS HEADLINER FRANKIE MORENO TO PERFORM LIMITED RESIDENCY AT KAOS AT PALMS CASINO RESORT LAS VEGAS. “Live and Electric” Set to Kick-Off March 23 with 8 Performances. Five-time Las Vegas Headliner of the Year, Frankie Moreno, brings his high-energy show, Live and Electric, to Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas with a series of monthly performances at KAOS beginning March 23, 2023. See full list of date below:
vegas24seven.com
Jazz superstar Chris Botti to perform at Green Valley Ranch Resort
Jazz superstar Chris Botti to perform at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. Platinum-selling jazz superstar Chris Botti is returning to Las Vegas for a performance at the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m.
vegas24seven.com
1923 Prohibition Bar Announces February Happenings
Interior of 1923 Prohibition Bar. (Photo courtesy of 1923 Prohibition Bar) 1923 PROHIBITION BAR AT MANDALAY BAY ANNOUNCES BIG GAME PARTY,. 1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay, the private, hidden, modern speakeasy, announces its roster of February events and happenings, including its Big Game watch party, Mardi Gras festivities and “NOLA Nights.” The full roster of February events follows:
vegas24seven.com
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces February Programming
L to R: Valentine’s Day Plated Dessert at Bazaar Meat by José Andrés; February Cocktails at CASBAR Lounge. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES BIG GAME TAILGATE PARTIES, DISHES, GAMING PROMOTIONS, MORE IN FEBRUARY. SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events and...
vegas24seven.com
Kassi Beach House Launches New Menu for 2023
Kassi Beach House, from renowned hospitality group, Wish You Were Here and restaurateur Nick Mathers, located inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has launched delicious new menu items. Created by Executive Chef Josh Stockton, the menu boasts inspired Italian favorites, reminiscent of coastal trattorias. New...
vegas24seven.com
MODERN ITALIAN RESTAURANT BASILICO AT EVORA IS COMING SOON!
BASILICO AT EVORA, A MASTERFULLY PLANNED COMMUNITY, ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE CHEF, FRANCESCO DI CAUDO, OPENING EARLY 2023. Basilico is the first modern Italian concept set to open in 2023 in the heart of Southwest Las Vegas, inside Evora, a masterfully planned community in the rapidly growing area of Spring Valley, Basilico exudes youthful sophistication.
vegas24seven.com
Country music superstar Billy Currington and special guest Eli Young Band to perform at the Sunset Amphitheater at Sunset Station
Country music superstar Billy Currington and special guest Eli Young Band to perform at the Sunset Amphitheater at Sunset Station. Friday, May 5, 2023. Doors at 6 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. GRAMMY Award-nominated country superstar Billy Currington is returning to Las...
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos: All In For Vegas ~ Room Rates Up To 30% Off, $20-$50 Resort or Dining Credit per stay. Stay now – 3/09/23
Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, $20-$50 Resort or Dining Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off at Station Casinos. 2 Night Minimum Stay. $50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 03/09/23 by clicking here. Starts: 1/31/23 1:04 PM. Ends: 3/9/23...
Comments / 0