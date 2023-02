(January 31, 2023) — Shelby Welsch of Higganum has been named to the Mississippi State University Dean’s List for Fall 2022. Welsch was among 2,445 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

