Related
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC
Watch the best goals from the FA Cup fourth round
Watch the best goals from the FA Cup fourth round, which featured fine strikes from the likes of Son Heung-min, Casemiro and Nathan Ake. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Carabao Cup semi-final: Jadon Sancho & Anthony Martial return for Man Utd
Forwards Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial return to the Manchester United squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. England international Sancho, who has not played since October because of "physical and mental issues", resumed first-team training last week. Martial suffered an injury against...
