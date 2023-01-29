ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Sprint to the playoffs heating up for prep hoops

By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DR3H6_0kUkxoXw00
Silver Bluff's Aaliyah Lawrence (10) gets to the basket against Fox Creek. Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

The playoff chase is heating up on the hardwood in high school basketball, as South Carolina High School League teams have begun the second half of their respective region schedules.

Now is the time to get into position to peak in the postseason, and there's a lot of work for teams to do over the next two weeks to ensure themselves the best possible route to a state championship.

The top four teams in each region advance to the playoffs, and the top two seed host first-round games. There are some at-large berths set aside in Class AAAAA and the Lower State of Class AAAA, but neither of those affect teams in the Aiken Standard coverage area. Here's a look at where everyone stands entering the stretch run:

Region 4-AAAA

The North Augusta boys, undefeated at 23-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAAA, currently lead Region 4-AAAA at 6-0. The Jackets have a non-region matchup Tuesday at home against Keenan and visit Airport next Friday before the rematch everyone will have their eyes on - Feb. 7 at Midland Valley, which sits second in the region at 4-1 with the lone loss coming Jan. 20 to North Augusta.

Aiken High's boys are in third at 2-4, with South Aiken (1-4) and Airport (1-5) rounding out the region. The Feb. 7 regular-season finale with South Aiken visiting Aiken may determine who gets the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, or it could be a win-and-you're-in situation.

On the girls' side, North Augusta is in familiar territory on top of the region at 6-0. The second-ranked Jackets (19-2) have won 67 consecutive region games, and Friday night's win over Aiken (4-2, both losses to North Augusta) means the Jackets have a two-game lead with two games to play.

Midland Valley and South Aiken are tied for fourth at 1-4, with South Aiken having won the teams' previous meeting. They will play again Feb. 3 at Midland Valley, and before that South Aiken will host Airport (2-4) with a chance to improve its positioning.

Region 3-AA

Friday night was a huge one in the Region 3-AA race, with eighth-ranked Strom Thurmond routing Batesburg-Leesville to move to 5-0 in region play.

Friday's other key matchup, Silver Bluff at Fox Creek, would determine spots 2 and 3 in the region plus how much cushion Strom Thurmond would have in the No. 1 spot. Silver Bluff won another thriller over Fox Creek, 44-42 thanks to a D'Amari Gaines bucket with 3.5 seconds to go, to remain a game back at 4-1 while Fox Creek is another two full games behind in third at 2-3.

There's still a lot of basketball left to be played in the region, but right now the game of the season is set for Feb. 7 as Silver Bluff visits Strom Thurmond.

"I told these guys we've got to take this a game at a time in this region. The region is up for grabs," Silver Bluff head coach Aaron Stewart said following Friday's win. "We've got to take care of Fox Creek, and I've got to give credit to Coach (Andrew) Peckham and Fox Creek. I knew this was going to be a dogfight, but I never thought it would be this way. It's a great team to go against. Honestly, after seeing this tonight I feel like we have a shot at region."

The girls' side of the region will also be set that same night. Fourth-ranked Silver Bluff is 13-3 overall and 5-0 in Region 3-AA play, and the Bulldogs once again have their sights set on goals far beyond a region title.

"I feel good. We've got a good chance again," said head coach Chasen Redd. "We're going to face some difficult teams. This year it's going to be totally different (in the Upper State part of the bracket)." "... It'll be a whole different way. We'll prepare harder, be mentally ready. I'm excited. I'm ready. I know they're ready."

Redd said the Bulldogs have no shortage of motivation hanging on the walls in their locker room. The playoff bracket, their stats, memories of last year's loss in the Lower State championship game - it's all there to remind them of their end goal. Their average margin of victory so far in region play is 42 points per game, but they'll still have to be ready to take care of business Feb. 7 against second-place Strom Thurmond (4-1).

Fox Creek (0-5) is fifth in the region and would need at least a win over fourth-place Batesburg-Leesville on Feb. 3 to enter the playoff discussion.

Region 6-AA

Barnwell's boys are currently tied for fourth in Region 6-AA with Edisto at 1-4, with the teams already having split the regular-season meetings. Ridgeland-Hardeeville is in third at 2-3, and Barnwell is set to face the Jaguars on Feb. 3.

That matchup will also be an important one for the girls, as Barnwell and Ridgeland-Hardeeville are tied for third at 2-3 following Barnwell's win Friday over Edisto. The Warhorses will then close out the regular season against Woodland and No. 10 Wade Hampton, the top two teams in the region.

Region 4-A

The boys' race in Region 4-A was looking very much like a three-team chase before Wagener-Salley picked up a huge win Friday over eighth-ranked North to bring the War Eagles to 6-4 in region play and in good shape for a postseason bid in fourth place with four games remaining. They're a game behind North, with No. 4 Denmark-Olar leading the way at 9-0 and Calhoun County in second at 8-2.

Williston-Elko and Blackville-Hilda are tied for sixth at 3-7, with Ridge Spring-Monetta in eighth at 0-10.

The girls' portion of the region looks similar at the top, with No. 2 Denmark-Olar out front at 9-0 with Calhoun County right behind at 9-1.

Williston-Elko currently sits in fourth at 5-5, a game behind Hunter-Kinard-Tyler with the teams scheduled to face one another Feb. 7

Wagener-Salley is in sixth at 3-7, with Blackville-Hilda (2-8) and Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-9) rounding out the region.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

SCBCA state basketball rankings, January 31

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The push for the playoffs continues to heat up across high school basketball in the Palmetto State. On Tuesday, the next set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association rankings came out. Below are the Top 10 in each class for the boys & girls with our local teams in bold. 5A […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
tigernet.com

In-state wide receiver Braylon Staley now lists Clemson as his leader

One of the state’s top prospects for the 2024 recruiting cycle now lists Clemson as his leader. Aiken wide receiver Braylon Staley (6-0 175) is one of the top athletes in the state of South Carolina. Last spring, he won the 4A triple-jump championship. Saturday, he was at the Clemson Elite Junior Day where head coach Dabo Swinney and receivers coach Tyler Grisham jumped on him trying to secure that athleticism for their receiving corps.
CLEMSON, SC
country1037fm.com

Popular South Carolina Restaurant To Open In Charlotte North Carolina

We moved to Indian Land, South Carolina in Fall of 2021. Of course, we noticed a slew of great restaurants to try, and that’s just what we did. And, one of our favorites is The Office Craft Bar & Kitchen located in the Red Stone shopping center. So, we are very excited to hear the popular South Carolina restaurant plans expansion into the Stonecrest Shopping Center near I-485 and Rea Road in Charlotte. The Charlotte Observer reports the new location expects to open in June. The spot it will occupy formerly belonged to Dean & DeLuca. The empty 4000 square foot space already saw demolition begin. The Office is not only a great place to gather with friends to watch games and socialize, the food is outstanding. They have amazing wings and delicious salads, burgers, sandwiches and even flatbreads. The new location plans a 2000 square foot outdoor space, as well. We often sit outside around the fire feature at the Indian Land location.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Three WEHS students graduate early

In January 2023, Williston-Elko High School had three seniors that graduated early - Mary Bryant, Christian Peeples, and Drevonia White. "These students have worked hard from the time they entered as freshmen until they graduated as seniors. It is because of their diligence and the help of the faculty and staff of the high school that these students were able to succeed. While there were bumps along the way, these students stuck it out and became graduates of Williston-Elko High School," stated a press release from the school. "We know that you will go on to bigger and better things!"
tourcounsel.com

Augusta Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

Augusta Mall is a two level super-regional shopping mall in Augusta, Georgia, United States. It is one of the largest malls in the state of Georgia, and it is the largest mall in the Augusta metropolitan area. The anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Dillard's, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Recovering lost history in SC

We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County.
WCNC

South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

2 dead after striking building with vehicle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Parker’s adds staff ahead of company expansion

Parker’s, a national convenience store company, recently added three new staff members to support the company’s expansion across Georgia and South Carolina. The new staff members include Nick Hand as the loyalty and brand manager, Miranda Hendricks as the marketing manager, and Vanessa Lehnen as leader of talent acquisition.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
7K+
Followers
172
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy