ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northpark.edu

North Park Sets Two New Program Records at Aurora Grand Prix

CHICAGO, Ill. – The North Park University track & field teams' first multi-day meet of the season concluded with a few all-time performances last Friday and Saturday. The Vikings ended the weekend with two school records ane eight top 10 all-time performances over the span of two days at Aurora's Grand Prix.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy