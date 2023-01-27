ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Hasan Minhaj named host of Film Independent Spirit Awards

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Comedian Hasan Minhaj was named Tuesday the host of the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards. "With his unparalleled ability to bring both humor and perception to the issues around us, Hasan Minhaj is the ideal host to help us celebrate these independent artists," Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see what surprises he has in store for the Spirit Awards on March 4th."
SANTA MONICA, CA
Bay News 9

Sonesta Irvine hotel tests new conference room with a living room feel

IRVINE, Calif. — When the Sonesta Irvine took over the restaurant space in the hotel, it tried something new. With three ballrooms already at the hotel at 17941 Von Karman Ave. in Irvine, plans were developed to create a different conference room using modern corporate workspaces as a guide.
Bay News 9

Even the food and merch have a story for Disneyland's Disney 100 celebration

ANAHEIM, Calif. — David Nguyen smiles and chuckles whenever someone approaches him and points at the lemon tea cake sitting on the Disneyland food and beverage display. During a preview of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort last week, members of the food and beverage team laid out the variety of food, drink and themed merchandise offerings that visitors can indulge in and purchase throughout the yearlong celebration at the resort.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy