San Francisco, CA

In A Chilling Interview With A Californian TV Station, Paul Pelosi's Attacker Said He Was Sorry He Didn't Injure More People

By Amber Jamieson
BuzzFeed News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VB3Un_0kUkbX8N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDRWM_0kUkbX8N00

David DePape in Berkeley, California, on Dec. 13, 2013

San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

In a bizarre and chilling interview with a California TV station, the man accused of striking Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer described himself as a patriot attempting to overturn tyranny and apologized for not attacking more Democrats.

"Now that you have all seen the bodycam footage, I have an important message for everyone in America: You're welcome," David DePape, 42, who is facing charges of attempted murder, assault, and elder abuse, told KTVU's Amber Lee .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAzSy_0kUkbX8N00
San Francisco District Attorney

DePape called Lee on Friday afternoon, shortly after bodycam footage by police was released showing the moment when he struck 82-year-old Pelosi in the head with a hammer .

"Freedom and liberty isn't dying, it's being killed systemically and deliberately," said DePape. "The people killing it have names and addresses. So I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit, have a heart-to-heart chat about their bad behavior."

DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into the Pelosis' San Francisco home in the middle of the night in October 2022, demanding to speak to Nancy, the then Speaker of the House. He later told investigators he had planned to hold her hostage and break her kneecaps .

Paul was able to call 911 from the bathroom, and when police arrived DePape hit him with such force that he required surgery to repair a fractured skull.

Police had said previously that DePape had wanted to kidnap others associated with Democrat leadership, including Tom Hanks, Hunter Biden, and California Governor Gavin Newsom. He also claimed the 2020 election had been stolen.

DePape said he'd run a site "exposing government corruption online" and that he was trying to set up a new website out of the "reach of tyrannical global fascists."

Lee had apparently reached out to DePape after his arrest last year, and during Friday's interview was told she could record but not ask him any follow-up questions.

In the interview with KTVU , he apologized — but not for the attack itself. Instead, DePape said he was sorry he did not injure more people.

"I want to apologize to everyone. I messed up. What I did was really bad. I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them," DePape said on Friday. "I should have come better prepared."

His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Jan. 30, 2023, at 14:01 PM

Comments / 355

lola@home0707
7d ago

You all out here, oh maga oh republican, blah blah, bottom line is we can stand by our political party and still see when something is wrong and mr. Pelosi or anyone does not deserve to be beaten like that . Believe it or not guys we want America back to a good standing but not by harming another human. and that is the truth.

Reply(10)
37
Carl Davis
6d ago

@Carolina Gal has a point, given the fact both political parties have been playing good cop bad cop with the American people since Lincoln. Both political parties are parasites and self gratifying elitist. Think independently and never forget to think logically. What party threw out AL Franken for getting frisky with a woman and the other party is allowing a guy to remain in office who lies and dresses up like a woman?

Reply(4)
14
Deborah Taylor
7d ago

Trump encouraged the violence, right along in his speeches. From him saying bad things about the Minnesota Gov. ( were going to kidnap her). Also, constantly saying " China Virus". A man pushing a baby carriage was beat up, and a 70 yr. old( both Chinese). The big bang was Jan. 6th.

Reply(37)
53
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
