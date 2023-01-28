Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
Venom Ventures Fund makes $5 million strategic investment in Everscale blockchain
Everscale blockchain received a $5 million strategic investment from Venom Ventures Fund, the new Abu Dhabi-based $1 billion venture fund. The investment will be made in stages and will be used to fund the expansion of its development team and projects. Abu Dhabi-based Venom Ventures Fund is making a $5...
theblock.co
Layer 1 blockchain Canto sees surge in trading activity
The Cosmos-based blockchain Canto’s total value locked has doubled this month. Canto’s TVL rose to $138 million from $66 million, coinciding with increased trading activity. Cosmos-based Layer 1 blockchain Canto's total value locked (TVL) doubled in January, reflecting a breakthrough for the emerging blockchain. On Canto, TVL —...
theblock.co
Blockchain security firm Sec3 raises $10 million in seed funding
Sec3 raises $10 million in seed funding, led by Multicoin Capital. The web3 security firm currently serves projects in the Solana ecosystem. Sec3, a blockchain security firm that audits smart contracts among other services, raised $10 million in a seed funding round. Multicoin Capital led the round, with Sanctor Capital...
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
theblock.co
Institutional crypto adoption: The time to build fairer markets
2022 was a setback for digital assets, slowing the pace of institutional adoption. Albeit now with a longer time horizon, institutions remain committed to their investment and involvement in the industry. For this to happen, 2023 must act as a reset, underpinned by corporate governance, effective risk management and regulation,...
theblock.co
What are Bitcoin NFTs Ordinals and how do they work?
Past changes in the way Bitcoin works have made it cheaper to post fully on-chain NFTs on the blockchain. Ordinals has set up its own system to take advantage of this and associate satoshis with their own NFTs. Bitcoin is no stranger to NFTs, but it's not been much of...
theblock.co
BNB Chain developers introduce whitepaper for new Web3 storage network
BNB Chain introduced Greenfield, a new storage-based Web3 network that aims to allow users to have control over their data. The BNB Chain team said it is working with Amazon Web Services, NodeReal, and Blockdaemon, on a testnet for Greenfield. The core development team at BNB Chain released a whitepaper...
theblock.co
Haun Ventures backs ZK-startup Sovereign Labs in $7.4 million raise
Sovereign Labs raises $7.4 million to make it easier for developers to create new ZK-rollups. The seed round is led by Haun Ventures. Other investors include 1kx and Robot Ventures. Sovereign Labs raised $7.4 million in a round led by Haun Ventures to enable developers to easily deploy zero-knowledge (ZK)...
theblock.co
Crypto security startup Hypernative raises $9 million seed round
Crypto companies Alchemy, Blockdaemon, Nexo and others backed crypto security firm Hypernative in a $9 million seed round. The round was led by Boldstart Ventures and IBI Tech Fund. Crypto companies such as Alchemy, Blockdaemon and Nexo backed crypto security firm Hypernative in a $9 million seed round. The round,...
theblock.co
Binance, Mastercard issuing prepaid card in Brazil as regional crypto interest grows
Crypto exchange Binance is partnering with Mastercard to launch a prepaid card in Brazil. The exchange rolled out a prepaid card in Argentina last year. Latin Americans are increasingly turning to cryptocurrencies amid high inflation, capital controls. Crypto exchange Binance and payments provider Mastercard are teaming up once again, this...
theblock.co
Uniswap temperature check spurs feverish backroom maneuvering among crypto VC heavyweights
A behind-the-scenes fight among deep-pocketed investors could swing the vote on which cross-chain bridge will be used for Uniswap’s next act. As of now, Wormhole appears to be the choice, but it’s not final. A community "temperature check" vote to see which cross-chain bridge would be utilized for...
theblock.co
Cardano's decentralized stablecoin Djed goes live on mainnet
The Djed stablecoin was released on the Cardano blockchain after over a year in development. Djed’s value is designed to remain close to the U.S. dollar and is backed by a surplus of Cardano’s native cryptocurrency ADA. Djed, a decentralized stablecoin designed to track the U.S. dollar, launched...
theblock.co
Osprey Funds sues competitor Grayscale over bitcoin trust advertising
Osprey Funds accused Grayscale of having “misleading” advertising in a complaint filed on Monday. Grayscale is looking to convert one of its trusts into an exchange-traded fund, which was denied over the summer by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Osprey said Grayscale continually said “a conversion to an...
theblock.co
FTX-linked Alameda Research sues Voyager Digital for over $445M
Alameda Research is suing Voyager Digital for $445.8 million, seeking to recover loan repayments it made after Voyager filed for bankruptcy protection in July. The new court filing claims Voyager and other crypto lenders “either knowingly or recklessly” fueled the alleged misconduct that took place at Alameda Research.
theblock.co
Crypto prices flat, while Dogecoin rallies
Bitcoin was trading around $23,100, down about 0.3%. Ether also dropped, falling 0.3% to $1,580. Altcoins traded flat across the board, while Dogecoin trade up 8.1%. Crypto stocks all rose, with Silvergate trading up 2.4% and Block rising 2.4%. Crypto prices remained mostly flat after the market opened on Tuesday,...
theblock.co
Pantera returns to altcoins after seeking haven in bitcoin, ether
Crypto investment firm Pantera’s Liquid Token Fund is rotating back into altcoins from bitcoin and ether for the first time since spring. The firm moved from altcoins to ether last year “to try to avoid further drawdowns.”. Crypto investment firm Pantera is rotating back into altcoins from bitcoin...
theblock.co
NFT marketplace Sudoswap's airdrop is now live
Sudoswap has airdropped its token sudo to eligible users. Sudoswap is also allowing holders of xmon, a token airdropped to holders of its NFT collection, to lock their tokens for locked sudo. Sudoswap, an NFT marketplace that allows for the instant buying and selling of NFTs, has airdropped and launched...
theblock.co
dYdX users traded $466 billion in crypto derivatives during 2022
DYdX recorded $466.3 billion in cumulative transaction volume. The platform’s cumulative volume rose 140% year-over-year. dYdX, the largest crypto derivatives trading exchange, recorded $466.3 billion in cumulative transaction volume and generated $137.8 million in fee revenue in 2022, according to a dYdX Foundation report. The platform's cumulative volume rose...
theblock.co
Kin Foundation debuts Solana-based on-ramp tool for app developers
Kinetic is a Solana-based on-ramp for app developers. The software package enables easy in-app crypto integrations. The Kin Foundation has rolled out a solution called Kinetic that will allow developers to integrate Solana into their apps thus enabling them to introduce crypto use cases on their platforms, the foundation said on Tuesday.
theblock.co
Uniswap on BNB Chain: Wormhole wins bridge selection vote
Uniswap DAO voted to select a single crypto bridge provider for the proposed Uniswap v3 deployment on BNB Chain. The vote spurred a spirited debate about the correct approach to multi-chain protocol design. Wormhole has won a temperature check vote on the Uniswap DAO as the preferred crypto bridge provider...
Comments / 0