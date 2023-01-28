Read full article on original website
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in SoCal
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing six stores in Southern California and nearly 90 more across the country.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Adopted! Dog that spent more than 450 days in West LA shelter finally has forever home
A dog who spent some 15 months at a Los Angeles shelter has finally been adopted after extraordinary efforts to find him a permanent home.
Beverly Hills Hot Spot The Hideaway Is LA’s Top Destination for Celebrity Sightings
JT Torregiani Whether you’re a Los Angeles local or an out-of-towner, it’s always fun to spot a famous face in the wild. But you won’t catch A-listers anywhere near the Hollywood Walk of Fame or other tourist traps. Instead, the entertainment elite hit up the city’s top-tier dining destinations for a more exclusive experience. And […]
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
5 Tasty Los Angeles Food Experiences
Wondering what to eat in Los Angeles? Read on to find our five favorite ways to experience the Los Angeles food scene whenever our travels take us to California's city of angels.
laguestlist.com
Cult Gaia Throws Epic Party to Celebrate the Opening of their First LA Flagship Store
LA native brand, Cult Gaia has opened their first LA flagship on Melrose Ave. On January 26th, Founder and Creative Director of Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian Hekmat hosted Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, and more to celebrate the opening of “THE TEMPLE” on 8440 Melrose Avenue. Cult Gaia shut down the block to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Throughout the night guests walked through the store where cocktails by Whispering Angel were being served and music from Mills and Relo kept the celebration vibes high. Guests danced the night away and walked away with a gift bag full of goodies. THE TEMPLE is an experiential retail space that is made to be a Cult Gaia sanctuary in the heart of the brand’s hometown with a clean, neutral palette allowing the product to stand out like artwork.
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
Your EDM
After 10 years, HARD Summer announces grand return to Los Angeles county for 15th anniversary event
Since its debut edition in 2008, HARD Summer has become a staple of the Southern California festival scene. After many years at LA State Historic Park, it moved to Whittier Narrows in 2014, then the Pomona Fairplex in 2015, then the Fontana Speedway, one year at Glen Helen, and has had its past couple years at NOS Events Center.
NBC Los Angeles
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out
As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month
Crystal Early and Natalie Mumford have spent the past five years building community in the East Village Arts District through their shop, 3 Women. Now, it's coming to an end. The post Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
vegnews.com
Joaquin Phoenix Shares This Message About Closure of LA’s ‘Dodger Dog’ Slaughterhouse
On February 2, 2023, Smithfield-owned slaughterhouse Farmer John will slaughter its last pig before shuttering for good. Located just outside of Los Angeles in Vernon, CA, the slaughterhouse—the largest of its kind in the Southwest—has been in operation for more than 90 years. Smithfield announced the closure of...
Santa Ana mother expecting 3rd child prepares for delivery after last round of chemotherapy
Sarai Vaca was diagnosed with breast cancer last August, three months into her third pregnancy.
KTLA.com
Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized
At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
tourcounsel.com
Outlets at San Clemente | Outlet mall in California
Approximately 40 minutes from Anaheim and very close to the San Clemente Pier and the beach, this open-air outlet offers several discount stores. It is another of the outlets near Disney California although it is smaller than the previous one. There are good fashion brands in this outlet such as...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KCRA.com
No Powerball jackpot winner tonight, but $4 million ticket sold in Southern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While no one hit the Powerball jackpot Monday evening, one person in Southern California who came close enough bagged themselves a nearly $4 million winning ticket. At the Arco AMP PM on 16120 Slover Ave. in Fontana, a customer won a ticket that matched every number...
Prosecutor: Tesla road rage driver targeted at least 6 motorists, was selling steroids
Charges were filed Tuesday against a man caught on video attacking drivers in Los Angeles with a metal pole. Prosecutors also revealed that Nathanial Radimak had a previous road rage arrest in which steroids were allegedly found in his car. Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four counts of assault by means of force […]
