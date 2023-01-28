ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

LATACO

The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.

Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
laguestlist.com

Cult Gaia Throws Epic Party to Celebrate the Opening of their First LA Flagship Store

LA native brand, Cult Gaia has opened their first LA flagship on Melrose Ave. On January 26th, Founder and Creative Director of Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian Hekmat hosted Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, and more to celebrate the opening of “THE TEMPLE” on 8440 Melrose Avenue. Cult Gaia shut down the block to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Throughout the night guests walked through the store where cocktails by Whispering Angel were being served and music from Mills and Relo kept the celebration vibes high. Guests danced the night away and walked away with a gift bag full of goodies. THE TEMPLE is an experiential retail space that is made to be a Cult Gaia sanctuary in the heart of the brand’s hometown with a clean, neutral palette allowing the product to stand out like artwork.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized

At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
LAKEWOOD, CA
tourcounsel.com

Outlets at San Clemente | Outlet mall in California

Approximately 40 minutes from Anaheim and very close to the San Clemente Pier and the beach, this open-air outlet offers several discount stores. It is another of the outlets near Disney California although it is smaller than the previous one. There are good fashion brands in this outlet such as...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE

