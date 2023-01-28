ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WNCT

ENC stores fined for overcharging customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
RALEIGH, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to prison, supervised release and $289,403 in restitution for role in scheme to fraudulently obtain student aid funds

A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday, January 26, 2023 to 53 months in prison and three years of supervised release for organizing and leading a fraudulent scheme to obtain and attempt to obtain, more than $400,000 in federal financial aid funds, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jerry Lynn Johnson Jr., of Clayton, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 to mail fraud and aiding and abetting. As part of the judgment, Johnson was also ordered to pay $289,403 in criminal restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.
CLAYTON, NC
chathamjournal.com

Sanford man charged with drug trafficking in Bonlee Area

Bonlee, NC – In December 2022, members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the Bonlee area when they observed a suspicious vehicle with fictitious tags in the parking lot of a local store. Deputies made contact with the driver and found open containers of alcohol and a sizable amount of oxycodone as well as marijuana and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
BONLEE, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County Sheriff impostor swindles Myrtle Beach woman of $8,000 in gift card scam, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) – A man posing as a Wake County Sheriff swindled a Myrtle Beach woman out of $8,000 through a gift card scam, police said Tuesday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said a woman reported a man, dressed as a member of the sheriff’s office, told the woman to purchase Target gift cards from different retailers of amounts of roughly $500 as part of a ploy to avoid being arrested.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL

Woman says Raleigh car dealer deceived her during sale

Jackie Boulter thought she was buying a car from a private seller, another person online. But records show the seller did not own the car. He was actually an employee at a local dealership and was selling the car through the business. Boulter shared a picture of the shiny, pre-owned...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Handcuffed Suspect Escapes Custody

KENLY – A suspect detained by law enforcement officers managed to escape. Around 8:19pm Sunday, a deputy with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to patrol the Town of Kenly, was dispatched to a report of a window that had just been shattered at Kenly Community Church. The...
KENLY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Elderly, disabled taxpayers may qualify for exclusions, deferments

Tax relief is available to qualified property owners, including exclusions and deferments for the elderly and disabled, according to the Cumberland County Tax Administration. The owners of qualifying agricultural, horticultural, forestry and wildlife conservation properties may qualify for a “present use” deferment, according to a county news release. The tax is assessed based on the value of the property in its current use rather than its market value. Approval is based on requirements that cover minimum production, acreage, and income, as well as other factors.
cbs17

Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
RALEIGH, NC

