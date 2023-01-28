Read full article on original website
NC doctor found guilty of using low-quality, unsanitary medical equipment during nasal surgeries, USDOJ says
A Raleigh doctor has been found guilty of using low-quality, insanitary medical equipment on patients during nasal surgeries, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
BBB warns of banned & unlicensed contractor: James Born of Born Electric
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine paying a contractor $900 up-front to do some electrical work on your house and he never comes back to finish the job. Now add to that, you find out the state has banned him from doing work in all of North Carolina. Even if he did come back, he wouldn't be allowed to finish the job you hired him for.
North Carolina man sentenced to prison, supervised release and $289,403 in restitution for role in scheme to fraudulently obtain student aid funds
A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday, January 26, 2023 to 53 months in prison and three years of supervised release for organizing and leading a fraudulent scheme to obtain and attempt to obtain, more than $400,000 in federal financial aid funds, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jerry Lynn Johnson Jr., of Clayton, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 to mail fraud and aiding and abetting. As part of the judgment, Johnson was also ordered to pay $289,403 in criminal restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.
'Overcharges cost consumers.' Triangle Walmarts among stores fined for price-scanner error
Department of Agriculture conducts inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that rung up at the register.
Mothers subject to wrongful Raleigh PD raid want apology, police reforms
Two Raleigh mothers are suing the City of Raleigh over a wrongful invasion of their homes by Raleigh police tactical teams, saying their lives and those of their children have been "interrupted."
Sanford man charged with drug trafficking in Bonlee Area
Bonlee, NC – In December 2022, members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the Bonlee area when they observed a suspicious vehicle with fictitious tags in the parking lot of a local store. Deputies made contact with the driver and found open containers of alcohol and a sizable amount of oxycodone as well as marijuana and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
Unanswered crash questions threaten legacy of State Auditor Beth Wood, champion of government transparency
State Auditor Beth Wood has worked to build a reputation as a no-nonsense, independent investigator, leading an office that seeks to protect taxpayers by unearthing wrongdoing in all corners of North Carolina government. And in her four terms in office, the Democrat has largely succeeded, according to associates, observers and...
'It pains me': Durham sheriff disheartened to again see officers abuse their power, cause death
Hours after video was made public showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the Durham County Sheriff spoke up.
Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
Wake County Sheriff impostor swindles Myrtle Beach woman of $8,000 in gift card scam, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) – A man posing as a Wake County Sheriff swindled a Myrtle Beach woman out of $8,000 through a gift card scam, police said Tuesday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said a woman reported a man, dressed as a member of the sheriff’s office, told the woman to purchase Target gift cards from different retailers of amounts of roughly $500 as part of a ploy to avoid being arrested.
Woman says Raleigh car dealer deceived her during sale
Jackie Boulter thought she was buying a car from a private seller, another person online. But records show the seller did not own the car. He was actually an employee at a local dealership and was selling the car through the business. Boulter shared a picture of the shiny, pre-owned...
Former School Resource Officer And His Wife, Ex-Teacher, Appear Before Judge
A former Johnston County school resource officer and his wife, a former public school teacher, made their first appearance before a judge Monday morning in Smithfield. Michael Medlin was assigned as the school resource officer at Corinth Holders High, where his wife, Ami, was a family and consumer science teacher.
Handcuffed Suspect Escapes Custody
KENLY – A suspect detained by law enforcement officers managed to escape. Around 8:19pm Sunday, a deputy with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to patrol the Town of Kenly, was dispatched to a report of a window that had just been shattered at Kenly Community Church. The...
Apex community a counter to 'dearth' of affordable housing in Triangle as population booms
"We can't build the units fast enough to meet the need."
Wife of Fort Bragg soldier convicted of murdering girlfriend speaks to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of a man sentenced to life in prison spoke for the first time with WRAL News on Monday. Alonzo Dargan Jr. was arrested in October of 2022 for killing his girlfriend, Akeila Ware, and her unborn child. At the time, and to this day, he is married to Briana Dargan, who said she is still trying to understand what happened to her family.
Elderly, disabled taxpayers may qualify for exclusions, deferments
Tax relief is available to qualified property owners, including exclusions and deferments for the elderly and disabled, according to the Cumberland County Tax Administration. The owners of qualifying agricultural, horticultural, forestry and wildlife conservation properties may qualify for a “present use” deferment, according to a county news release. The tax is assessed based on the value of the property in its current use rather than its market value. Approval is based on requirements that cover minimum production, acreage, and income, as well as other factors.
Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
2 teens charged in North Carolina murder, sheriff says
The sheriff's office said early Sunday morning a homicide took place in the area of Kerigon Lane in Youngsville.
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
