Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Stormy Daniels Thanks Donald Trump for 'Admitting' She Told Truth
A grand jury is hearing evidence into Trump's alleged involvement in paying Daniels hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
NPR
Biden's East Coast tour trumpets new projects funded by 2021 infrastructure law
President Biden is touring projects made possible by past legislation to try to get credit. It's a push to contrast his agenda with that of Republicans ahead of an expected 2024 reelection race. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. President Biden loves trains and loves bipartisan legislative accomplishments. This week, he's been promoting...
NPR
Trump sues Bob Woodward for releasing audio of their interviews without permission
Former President Donald Trump has made good on his threat to sue Bob Woodward over the Washington Post journalist's latest book, accusing him of releasing audio recordings of their interviews without his consent and seeking nearly $50 million in damages. The lawsuit, filed Monday in the Northern District of Florida,...
NPR
Ukraine's defense minister hopes allies will supply his country with fighter jets
Last week, Ukraine was promised some Western-made military equipment it has long wanted - state-of-the-art tanks. And now Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, says he's optimistic Western allies will supply his country with advanced fighter jets, even as Ukrainian forces are poised to start training as soon as possible on those newly committed Leopard and Abrams tanks.
NPR
Debt ceiling stalemate is one of the issues Biden and McCarthy will discuss
President Biden says he will not negotiate with Republicans over whether to pay the nation's debts. He's expected to hold firm on that position when he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the White House today. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. It's the first time the two have met since McCarthy...
NPR
Blinken urges calm amid escalating Israel-Palestinian conflict
The U.S. secretary of state calls for calm on a trip to Jerusalem, which is seeing an escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Jerusalem today as violence continues between Israelis and Palestinians. Blinken's trip was long-planned to see the leaders of the new far-right government in Israel, and they had other issues on the agenda, like Iran. But the focus has shifted to what Blinken can do to prevent a deadly escalation in the long-running conflict right where he is.
NPR
Morning news brief
NPR
Biden plans to end the COVID-19 national emergency on May 11
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Lawrence Gostin, professor of Global Health at Georgetown University, about the Biden administration's decision to end the COVID public health emergency in May. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The Biden administration plans to end the national COVID-19 emergency declarations in May. The announcement comes as the...
NPR
Manhattan DA presents evidence in Trump-Stormy Daniels investigation to grand jury
Court records document a fact about the past of former President Trump - someone paid hush money to cover up his relationship with an adult film star. Trump denied any wrongdoing in the payoff to Stormy Daniels. But it seems prosecutors are taking a second look, and they're presenting evidence about the case to a Manhattan grand jury.
NPR
Secretary of State Blinken is in the Middle East to address latest round of violence
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the Israeli prime minister yesterday and met today with the Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas. They met in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The West Bank, of course, is part of the story here. It is where the Israeli military has been carrying out near-daily raids that Israel says targets militants but that have often killed civilians. The West Bank is also where some Palestinians cheered after a deadly attack on Israelis outside a synagogue on Friday. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been in Ramallah. He joins us now. Hey there, Daniel.
