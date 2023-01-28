Read full article on original website
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
COVID's emergency status ends in May. Here's how it will impact funding and policies
About three years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in full force. And now the Biden administration has set an end date for the country's COVID emergency declarations. Yesterday, the White House announced that the national emergency and public health emergency will expire this spring, on May 11, and that will have implications for funding and other pandemic-related policies. To explain what all of this means, we're joined now by Jen Kates, a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. Welcome.
Thomas-Greenfield calls on wealthy nations to avert a famine on the horn of Africa
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield about the new aid package she announced to help address the food crisis in Somalia.
Morning news brief
President Biden says he will not negotiate with Republicans over whether to pay the nation's debts. He's expected to hold firm on that position when he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the White House today. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. It's the first time the two have met since McCarthy...
Secretary of State Blinken is in the Middle East to address latest round of violence
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the Israeli prime minister yesterday and met today with the Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas. They met in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The West Bank, of course, is part of the story here. It is where the Israeli military has been carrying out near-daily raids that Israel says targets militants but that have often killed civilians. The West Bank is also where some Palestinians cheered after a deadly attack on Israelis outside a synagogue on Friday. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been in Ramallah. He joins us now. Hey there, Daniel.
Rep. George Santos voluntarily steps down from House committee assignments
Embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos is voluntarily stepping down from his committee assignments amid outcry over his fabricated biography and ongoing questions about his personal and campaign finances. "With the ongoing attention surrounding both my personal and campaign financial investigations, I have submitted a request to Speaker McCarthy...
Biden's East Coast tour trumpets new projects funded by 2021 infrastructure law
President Biden is touring projects made possible by past legislation to try to get credit. It's a push to contrast his agenda with that of Republicans ahead of an expected 2024 reelection race. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. President Biden loves trains and loves bipartisan legislative accomplishments. This week, he's been promoting...
Debt ceiling stalemate is one of the issues Biden and McCarthy will discuss
President Biden says he will not negotiate with Republicans over whether to pay the nation's debts. He's expected to hold firm on that position when he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the White House today. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. It's the first time the two have met since McCarthy...
Biden plans to end the COVID-19 national emergency on May 11
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Lawrence Gostin, professor of Global Health at Georgetown University, about the Biden administration's decision to end the COVID public health emergency in May. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The Biden administration plans to end the national COVID-19 emergency declarations in May. The announcement comes as the...
FDA announces a restructuring of the agency's food safety and nutrition division
The head of the Food and Drug Administration has announced a major restructuring of the agency's food safety and nutrition division. NPR's Allison Aubrey reports the changes come around concerns that the agency did not act swiftly or effectively enough to prevent a national shortage of baby formula last year.
Cleaner, healthier gas burners were developed decades ago. Why aren't they available?
There's been a lot of chatter lately about gas stoves; namely that when you turn on your gas stove, it emits pollution that can affect the health of people in your home. Yeah, OK, I got it. But manufacturers know how to make burners cleaner and much more efficient. In fact, they've known how for a long time. Problem is, stoves with those burners have never been offered for sale. But that may be about to change. Jeff Brady from NPR's Climate Desk joins us now. Hey, Jeff.
A look at how inflation may be starting to ease
Looking at the headlines, there is a lot of concern about the future of the U.S. economy. But Wall Street just had a banner start to 2023 after a pretty miserable 2022. This has been the best January for the tech-heavy Nasdaq in decades. And NPR's David Gura is here to explain what is going on. Hey there.
Big oil saw big profits in 2022
ExxonMobil just announced its biggest annual profit in history. In fact, it is the biggest annual profit for any U.S. or European oil company ever. It's all, of course, connected to gas prices, the climate and the politics surrounding both. NPR's Camila Domonoske joins us now to explain. Hey, Camila.
Consider This from NPR
On November 15, 2022, Earth's population hit 8 billion people. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: That's right. Every one of these... (SOUNDBITE OF BABY CRYING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: ...Today takes humanity past 8 billion human beings. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: The traffic jams... (SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORN HONKING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: ...The crowded...
