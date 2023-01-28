Read full article on original website
Sooners' pitch on offensive scheme impresses four-star RB: "It's perfect for me"
Duncanville (Texas) stud Caden Durham dishes on weekend trip to Oklahoma, future visit plans with other powerhouse programs.
Where does FAU basketball land in the NCAA Tournament bracket projections for March Madness?
Florida Atlantic has been to one NCAA Tournament in its 30-year history, that coming more than two decades ago. That drought could be coming to an end. FAU, ranked 19th in the Associated Press poll, has the nation's longest winning streak at 20 games and its 21-1 record ties unanimous No. 1 Purdue for the best in the country.
Sooners the unanimous No. 1 in Coaches Poll
NORMAN, Okla. — The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll was announced Tuesday morning, and Oklahoma is the unanimous No. 1 team. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time it enters a season in that position (2017, '18, ’22, ’23 are the others) and the third time it's been the unanimous choice in the Coaches Poll, joining the '17 and '22 squads. Including this one, the Sooners have now been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.
Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard
The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
Fort Lauderdale, January 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Click10.com
Miami police chief calls veteran sergeant ‘disgruntled’ after harsh retirement message
MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Chief spoke on Tuesday about a longtime sergeant’s shocking retirement message. Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales called 33-year veteran Sgt. Madelin Garcia “a disgruntled employee.”. “After having twenty years behind a desk, she was told, ‘your position is needed in...
Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter pinpointed the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season.
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
Living Room Theater At FAU To Permanently Close
Business Rebound After COVID Never Materialized… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The popular “Living Room” Theater on the Florida Atlantic University campus in Boca Raton is set to close on February 9th. The closure is permanent. The four-screen theater never experienced a […]
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim talks to Prof. Marvin Dunn about the growing backlash over Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to ban AP African American Studies. Guest: Prof. Marvin Dunn/Florida Historian
cbs12.com
Man claims $1M prize in scratch-off game in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man took a chance and struck big in Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Lottery said Ricardo Canales, 55, of Ft. Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Tuesday morning. Canales...
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami Community
A small plane crash-landed on Key Biscayne, Florida on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Key Biscayne is a small island town located off the coast of Miami, Florida. It is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, parks, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The island is accessible via the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects it to mainland Miami.
Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Jackpot After Being Cut in Line
While this story did not happen in Texas, I think this is an excellent example of instant karma. As reported by KSAT-12 in San Antonio, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he bought after a man jumped in line. Here is how the story goes: Stephen was in line at one of those lottery vending machines, and some guy cut in front of him for whatever reason. Stephen did not tell the guy anything and proceeded to the convenience store line and bought the same ticket from the cashier, which was a $50 ticket, 500X The Cash with a top prize of $25 million. Stephen might be thankful to this guy for cutting in front of him.
flkeysnews.com
Florida temperatures are about to drop. How cold will it get? What the forecast says
“It’s gonna be a cool night,” the old song says. After South Florida tops 80 degrees during a humid Thursday, Miami will drop to 63 at night, according to the National Weather Service. Homestead and Fort Lauderdale could dip to 62. West Palm Beach, cooler at 60. Temperatures...
305area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami
Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
tamaractalk.com
Florida Politics: Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton Lands $80K-a-Year County Position
Marlon Bolton also makes more than $53K in his city role. Tamarac’s Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton has just been hired as Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers’ aide — earning a salary of $80,000 in addition to his $53,299 City Commissioner pay. Bolton, who is also a pastor...
wsop.com
HARRAH'S POMPANO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
The Circuit is returning to Florida, featuring 16 ring events and over $2 Million in guarantees. Pompano Beach, FL (January 31, 2023) - The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Series is set to make its return to Harrah's Pompano Beach, starting Thursday, February 2nd. This marks the third WSOP...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis blames skyrocketing Florida housing costs on people fleeing ‘Faucivilles’
'So who wants to live there? They want to come to Miami.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing the high cost of housing in Florida, suggesting Dr. Anthony Fauci is partly to blame. During a news conference in Miami Thursday, the Florida Governor name-checked so-called “Faucivilles” as a contributing factor to...
Broward New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
thecoastalstar.com
Philanthropy Notes: Boca couple donates $5 million to improve FAU athletic facilities
Florida Atlantic University athletics has received a $5 million gift from Michael and Michelle Hagerty of Boca Raton that will result in a series of improvements, renovations and upgrades. The Hagerty Family Athletics Village will be designated by signs and other means of recognition of the couple’s generosity. “We...
