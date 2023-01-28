While this story did not happen in Texas, I think this is an excellent example of instant karma. As reported by KSAT-12 in San Antonio, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he bought after a man jumped in line. Here is how the story goes: Stephen was in line at one of those lottery vending machines, and some guy cut in front of him for whatever reason. Stephen did not tell the guy anything and proceeded to the convenience store line and bought the same ticket from the cashier, which was a $50 ticket, 500X The Cash with a top prize of $25 million. Stephen might be thankful to this guy for cutting in front of him.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO