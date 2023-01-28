ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

247Sports

Sooners the unanimous No. 1 in Coaches Poll

NORMAN, Okla. — The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll was announced Tuesday morning, and Oklahoma is the unanimous No. 1 team. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time it enters a season in that position (2017, '18, ’22, ’23 are the others) and the third time it's been the unanimous choice in the Coaches Poll, joining the '17 and '22 squads. Including this one, the Sooners have now been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.
FanSided

Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard

The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
High School Soccer PRO

Fort Lauderdale, January 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pine Crest School soccer team will have a game with NSU University School on January 30, 2023, 16:00:01.
BOCANEWSNOW

Living Room Theater At FAU To Permanently Close

Business Rebound After COVID Never Materialized… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The popular “Living Room” Theater on the Florida Atlantic University campus in Boca Raton is set to close on February 9th. The closure is permanent. The four-screen theater never experienced a […]
cbs12.com

Man claims $1M prize in scratch-off game in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man took a chance and struck big in Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Lottery said Ricardo Canales, 55, of Ft. Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Tuesday morning. Canales...
Dylan Barket

Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami Community

A small plane crash-landed on Key Biscayne, Florida on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Key Biscayne is a small island town located off the coast of Miami, Florida. It is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, parks, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The island is accessible via the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects it to mainland Miami.
Q92

Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Jackpot After Being Cut in Line

While this story did not happen in Texas, I think this is an excellent example of instant karma. As reported by KSAT-12 in San Antonio, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he bought after a man jumped in line. Here is how the story goes: Stephen was in line at one of those lottery vending machines, and some guy cut in front of him for whatever reason. Stephen did not tell the guy anything and proceeded to the convenience store line and bought the same ticket from the cashier, which was a $50 ticket, 500X The Cash with a top prize of $25 million. Stephen might be thankful to this guy for cutting in front of him.
305area.com

All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami

Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
wsop.com

HARRAH'S POMPANO CIRCUIT PREVIEW

The Circuit is returning to Florida, featuring 16 ring events and over $2 Million in guarantees. Pompano Beach, FL (January 31, 2023) - The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Series is set to make its return to Harrah's Pompano Beach, starting Thursday, February 2nd. This marks the third WSOP...
