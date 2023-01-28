ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore lands new OC job after leaving Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made a surprising decision on Sunday when they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore, and it seems like the assistant coach already had another job lined up. Moore is expected to be named the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media report.... The post Kellen Moore lands new OC job after leaving Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
People

Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'

The NFL star said he's "really looking to learn" when he eventually moves to the broadcast booth Tom Brady is looking toward the future. During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star revealed his thoughts on graduating to the broadcast booth after retirement during a conversation with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Smith, 55, told Brady that fans will "celebrate" him "no matter what" when he finally retires for good, and that his future career as an NFL...
96.9 KISS FM

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

McCarthy On Dak & Kellen Moore Relationship & Cowboys Change

The Dallas Cowboys' successes and failures with Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator cannot be addressed without addressing the successes and failures of his QB, Dak Prescott. As the Cowboys announced the "mutual decision'' on Sunday night to part ways with Moore, head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged at least part...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Cowboys Part Ways with Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier

Mike McCarthy’s staff continues to change. The Dallas Cowboys have cut ties with another assistant, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier is also out. Per the report from Archer, Nussmeier’s contract expired and he has been in contact with other teams. He’s the eighth assistant...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, Dad's 'Fake News' Rumor: Keep or Cut?

The Dallas Cowboys have a number of issues to deal with as we enter the offseason. One glaring decision involves running back Ezekiel Elliott. "I want to be here," Elliott said at season's end. "I don't have a crystal ball and can't tell the future. But I definitely want to be here."
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Mike McCarthy taking over Cowboys play calling really means

The Dallas Cowboys are up against it when it comes to the salary cap. They’ll be able to make some adjustments, of course. But with several of their stars due for new contracts soon and their recent disdain for playing in the first few waves of external free agency, it’s unlikely there’s going to be a major effort to transform the roster. In the effort to take the next step from back-to-back 12 win seasons but only one playoff victory to show for it, something else had to be done.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Kellen Moore Lands New Job On Monday

It didn't take former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore very long to find a new NFL job.  Moore is set to become the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers.  The Chargers fired Joe Brady after losing to the Jaguars in the first round of the AFC Playoffs.  ...

