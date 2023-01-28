Read full article on original website
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Erdogan might approve Finland's NATO bid, 'shock' Sweden
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's president has suggested his country might approve Finland's application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden's, while the Turkish government issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. The travel warning published late Saturday...
Israel seals home of Palestinian synagogue shooter as Netanyahu vows crackdown
JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Israeli police sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman on Sunday, two days after he killed seven people outside a synagogue, as fears grew of escalation in the deadliest unrest for years in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
Factbox-Nigeria's election: when is the vote and what's at stake
LAGOS (Reuters) - Voters in Africa's biggest economy and most populous nation are heading to the polls on Feb. 25 to elect a new president and lawmakers amid growing frustration over unprecedented insecurity, industrial-scale oil theft and surging inflation. President Muhammadu Buhari, who will complete his constitutionally allowed two terms...
Pakistan, IMF open talks to unlock crucial funding - ministry
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday began the much-waited talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock stalled funding, the country's finance ministry said. More than $1 billion funding has been delayed since November last year over fiscal consolidation issues as part of the lender's ninth review of...
Scholz bid to rally Ukraine support in South America falls flat
SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Argentina and Chile's leaders dialed down hope they might lend more support for Ukraine during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's inaugural South America tour, underscoring ongoing differences between the West and its allies in lower-income countries. On the first two legs of his whistle-stop trip, Scholz has sought to...
U.S. urges Kosovo to back peace deal and form Serb municipalities
PRISTINA (Reuters) - The United States ambassador to Kosovo on Tuesday urged Pristina to press ahead with forming an association of Serb municipalities and help complete an EU-brokered peace deal with its former master, Serbia. Jeffrey M. Hovenier said the U.S. expected Kosovo to "follow through on its obligations," describing...
Britain unlawfully issued surveillance warrants for nearly five years - tribunal
(Reuters) - British spies unlawfully retained people's intercepted data over almost five years, a tribunal said on Monday in a ruling that blamed “widespread corporate failure” at the domestic intelligence agency MI5 and the interior ministry. The Investigatory Powers Tribunal, which did not mention specific cases or intelligence...
Polish competition watchdog accuses Amazon EU of misleading consumers
GDANSK (Reuters) - Poland's competition watchdog has accused e-commerce giant Amazon's European arm of misleading sales and delivery practices, the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) said on Wednesday. The office said consumers on Amazon's Polish website were misled as to the moment a sales contract is concluded, product...
Mexico's public debt reached nearly half of GDP at end of last year
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's public debt stood at 49.4% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of last year's fourth quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement Monday. Latin America's second-biggest economy expanded 2.9% through November, the statement added. (Reporting by Ana Isabel...
Euro zone economy unexpectedly expands in Q4, avoids recession
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone eked out growth in the final three months of 2022, avoiding a recession even as sky-high energy costs, waning confidence and rising interest rates took a toll on the currency bloc's economy, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product in the euro...
China reopening, Russia risks seen helping oil weather slowdown: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Oil prices will see a gradual rise this year as demand recovery spurred by China's reopening and supply shortfalls due to sanctions on Russia offer some respite from global recession worries, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. A survey of 49 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would...
Chile Germany
STORY 2: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, center, and Chile's President Gabriel Boric enter La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
NSW clubs to introduce gambling code
How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?. Why are the Bored Ape founder and Dookey Dash game in the news?. With gambling shaping up as a contentious issue in the NSW election, the industry has released a code of conduct promising to ban suspected criminals. ClubsNSW is...
Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iranian factory -US official
DUBAI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Israel appears to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran, a U.S. official said on Sunday. Iran claimed to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near the central city of Isfahan, and said there were no casualties or serious damage.
