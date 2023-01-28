Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Related
NBA
Almost Everyone Agrees Damian Lillard Will Be Named A 2023 All-Star
Unfortunately, it was no surprise that Damian Lillard didn't get voted in as an All-Star starter for the 2023 event when the final tallies were announced last week on TNT. He's never made the year exhibition via vote of the fans, players (at least those who bother to submit ballots) and media despite the best effort in Rip City. That doesn't stop anyone from trying, but after 11 seasons, Lillard has never gotten all that close to being named a starter, though he has been named an All-Star six times.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) are back on Monday night to take on the Sacramento Kings (27-21) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating Sacramento on Saturday night, 117-110. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 34 points in the competition, scoring 16 of them in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Lakers
Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As he narrows in on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, LeBron James will make his annual visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, when the Pacers (24-28) take on the Lakers (23-28). James needs 117 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387...
NBA
Recap: Wizards beat Spurs 127-106, earn sixth-straight win behind Avdija's career-high 25 points
The Wizards strolled into San Antonio on Monday night seeking a season-best six-straight wins. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the court in dominant fashion on both offense and defense and Deni Avdija poured in a career-high 25 points, leading the Wizards to a 127-106 victory over the Spurs. This win was the first road win in San Antonio for the Wizards since 1999, snapping a 22-game losing streak.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Five Things to Know About the Clippers vs. Cavs
Last Matchup: 11/7/22 – LAC 119 – CLE 117 | Paul George: 26 PTS – Donovan Mitchell 30 PTS. The Clippers have won 10 of the last 13 meetings with the Cavaliers, including a 119-117 win on November 7 this season. During this span, two of the Clippers' wins came by exactly two points while the other eight were all by 14 or more points.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
NBA
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum out for Sunday game at Milwaukee
Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery. Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
Fox, Lyles help Kings outlast Timberwolves 118-111 in OT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime for the Sacramento Kings, who outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday night. Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out for the Kings, and Keegan...
NBA
76ers Host Magic, Seeking Eighth Straight W | Gameday Report 49/82
The 76ers (32-16) will seek their eighth consecutive victory Monday, hosting the Orlando Magic (19-31). After an impressive 126-119 victory over the Denver Nuggets (34-16) on Saturday, the Sixers are 20-4 in their last 24 games. The Sixers have risen to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, trailing the No....
NBA
Sacramento Kings Announce Esports Tournament Platform “The Realm” in Partnership with Rival
Interactive Community will Host Free-to-Enter Tournament on Saturday, February 4. Winner will Receive a Signed Kings Guard Davion Mitchell Jersey. Today, the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with Rival, announced “The Realm,” an online community for gamers around the world to connect, compete and engage with the team. “The...
NBA
Injury report released ahead of Tuesday game in Denver
NEW ORLEANS (26-25, 8TH IN WEST) Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas. DENVER (34-16, 1ST IN WEST) Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic.
NBA
GRIT Rail Jam Competition Coming To Salt Lake City For NBA All-Star Weekend
NBA All-Star Weekend just got more exciting. Announced on Tuesday, GRIT Rail Jam, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, Utah Jazz and Cactus Jack, is a sensational opportunity for fans wanting to enjoy the energy coming from All-Star weekend festivities. Open to the public and free to attend for all ages, the event is broken up over two days, beginning on Friday, Feb. 17, and concluding on Saturday, Feb. 18.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 15 (Jan. 23-29), the NBA announced today. This is the second consecutive week the Bucks have had the Player of the Week after Jrue Holiday won the honor last week. Leading the Bucks...
NBA
"Opportunity To Be Successful" | Utah Rookie Walker Kessler Named To 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
Among Walker Kessler's many goals for his career in the NBA and life, in general, is opening up a chain of Waffle House restaurants and being an NBA starter. Although the Waffle Houses may have to wait a little longer, Kessler has already achieved one goal after moving into the starting lineup for the Jazz over the past few weeks.
NBA
Utah Jazz to Bring Unique Local Programming to NBA All-Star 2023
Grit Rail Jam Snowboarding Event, The Shop Salt Lake City Pop-Up Retail Experience, Cactus Jack Concert Series at The Depot, and the Utah Jazz Catapult Exhibit at the Children’s Museum Enhance the Downtown Atmosphere during the City-Wide All-Star Celebration. While basketball will take center stage in Utah for NBA...
NBA
Hornets Overcome And Weather Miami Runs In Homestand-Sweeping Win
Charlotte Starters Total 107 PTS to Help Top Heat for the First Time in Almost Two Years. The last time Charlotte and Miami met down in South Beach back in mid-November, the Heat capitalized on a big third quarter to net its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series. Two months later, the Hornets returned the favor in similar fashion to beat the Heat, 122-117 on Sunday afternoon to sweep their mini-two-game homestand.
NBA
Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III named 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
The NBA announced today that Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and wing Trey Murphy III have been selected to participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars for NBA All-Star Weekend. The NBA’s annual showcase of premier young talent will air live on Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. CT on TNT.
Comments / 0