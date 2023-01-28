ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBA

Almost Everyone Agrees Damian Lillard Will Be Named A 2023 All-Star

Unfortunately, it was no surprise that Damian Lillard didn't get voted in as an All-Star starter for the 2023 event when the final tallies were announced last week on TNT. He's never made the year exhibition via vote of the fans, players (at least those who bother to submit ballots) and media despite the best effort in Rip City. That doesn't stop anyone from trying, but after 11 seasons, Lillard has never gotten all that close to being named a starter, though he has been named an All-Star six times.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) are back on Monday night to take on the Sacramento Kings (27-21) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating Sacramento on Saturday night, 117-110. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 34 points in the competition, scoring 16 of them in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs Lakers

Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As he narrows in on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, LeBron James will make his annual visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, when the Pacers (24-28) take on the Lakers (23-28). James needs 117 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Recap: Wizards beat Spurs 127-106, earn sixth-straight win behind Avdija's career-high 25 points

The Wizards strolled into San Antonio on Monday night seeking a season-best six-straight wins. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the court in dominant fashion on both offense and defense and Deni Avdija poured in a career-high 25 points, leading the Wizards to a 127-106 victory over the Spurs. This win was the first road win in San Antonio for the Wizards since 1999, snapping a 22-game losing streak.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Five Things to Know About the Clippers vs. Cavs

Last Matchup: 11/7/22 – LAC 119 – CLE 117 | Paul George: 26 PTS – Donovan Mitchell 30 PTS. The Clippers have won 10 of the last 13 meetings with the Cavaliers, including a 119-117 win on November 7 this season. During this span, two of the Clippers' wins came by exactly two points while the other eight were all by 14 or more points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum out for Sunday game at Milwaukee

Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery. Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Fox, Lyles help Kings outlast Timberwolves 118-111 in OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime for the Sacramento Kings, who outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday night. Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out for the Kings, and Keegan...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

76ers Host Magic, Seeking Eighth Straight W | Gameday Report 49/82

The 76ers (32-16) will seek their eighth consecutive victory Monday, hosting the Orlando Magic (19-31). After an impressive 126-119 victory over the Denver Nuggets (34-16) on Saturday, the Sixers are 20-4 in their last 24 games. The Sixers have risen to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, trailing the No....
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

GRIT Rail Jam Competition Coming To Salt Lake City For NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend just got more exciting. Announced on Tuesday, GRIT Rail Jam, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, Utah Jazz and Cactus Jack, is a sensational opportunity for fans wanting to enjoy the energy coming from All-Star weekend festivities. Open to the public and free to attend for all ages, the event is broken up over two days, beginning on Friday, Feb. 17, and concluding on Saturday, Feb. 18.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 15 (Jan. 23-29), the NBA announced today. This is the second consecutive week the Bucks have had the Player of the Week after Jrue Holiday won the honor last week. Leading the Bucks...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Utah Jazz to Bring Unique Local Programming to NBA All-Star 2023

Grit Rail Jam Snowboarding Event, The Shop Salt Lake City Pop-Up Retail Experience, Cactus Jack Concert Series at The Depot, and the Utah Jazz Catapult Exhibit at the Children’s Museum Enhance the Downtown Atmosphere during the City-Wide All-Star Celebration. While basketball will take center stage in Utah for NBA...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Hornets Overcome And Weather Miami Runs In Homestand-Sweeping Win

Charlotte Starters Total 107 PTS to Help Top Heat for the First Time in Almost Two Years. The last time Charlotte and Miami met down in South Beach back in mid-November, the Heat capitalized on a big third quarter to net its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series. Two months later, the Hornets returned the favor in similar fashion to beat the Heat, 122-117 on Sunday afternoon to sweep their mini-two-game homestand.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III named 2023 Jordan Rising Stars

The NBA announced today that Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and wing Trey Murphy III have been selected to participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars for NBA All-Star Weekend. The NBA’s annual showcase of premier young talent will air live on Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. CT on TNT.
