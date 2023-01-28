Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Related
NBA
Almost Everyone Agrees Damian Lillard Will Be Named A 2023 All-Star
Unfortunately, it was no surprise that Damian Lillard didn't get voted in as an All-Star starter for the 2023 event when the final tallies were announced last week on TNT. He's never made the year exhibition via vote of the fans, players (at least those who bother to submit ballots) and media despite the best effort in Rip City. That doesn't stop anyone from trying, but after 11 seasons, Lillard has never gotten all that close to being named a starter, though he has been named an All-Star six times.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) are back on Monday night to take on the Sacramento Kings (27-21) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating Sacramento on Saturday night, 117-110. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 34 points in the competition, scoring 16 of them in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Bulls
Last Matchup: 3/31/22 CHI 135-LAC 130 | Reggie Jackson: 34 PTS – DeMar DeRozan – 50 PTS. Last season, the Bulls swept the Clippers for Chicago’s first season sweep of LA since the 2008-09 season. Since the beginning of the 2000-01 season, the Clippers are 30-12 against the Bulls, their second-best record against any team in that span (30-10 vs. Hornets).
NBA
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum out for Sunday game at Milwaukee
Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery. Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
Gameday update: Pelicans at Nuggets (1/31/2023)
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (26-25) at DENVER NUGGETS (34-16) 9 p.m. Central, TNT, WRNO 99.5 FM. A national TV audience will tune in for a Western Conference matchup that has already produced two of the most memorable games of the season from a New Orleans perspective, both good and bad. On Dec. 4 vs. Denver, Pelicans reserve point guard Jose Alvarado delivered a performance few in attendance at the Smoothie King Center will forget anytime soon, pouring in a career-best 38 points and going 8/11 from three-point range in a 121-106 win. On Jan. 24, New Orleans rallied in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead in the final minute, but Denver’s Nikola Jokic hit a floater for a go-ahead score to give the Nuggets a 99-98 road triumph. Since the early-December meeting between these clubs, Denver has the NBA’s second-best record at 20-8 (Philadelphia is 20-6 during the same span).
NBA
Recap: Wizards beat Spurs 127-106, earn sixth-straight win behind Avdija's career-high 25 points
The Wizards strolled into San Antonio on Monday night seeking a season-best six-straight wins. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the court in dominant fashion on both offense and defense and Deni Avdija poured in a career-high 25 points, leading the Wizards to a 127-106 victory over the Spurs. This win was the first road win in San Antonio for the Wizards since 1999, snapping a 22-game losing streak.
NBA
NBA Announces Players For 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 – The NBA announced today the 28 players who have earned spots to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
NBA
Russell Westbrook passes Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists
Russell Westbrook’s statistical dominance saw him climb another rung in the NBA record books Monday night. The former Kia MVP passed Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists during the Lakers’ 121-104 loss in Brooklyn, making him the third active player in that group.
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 76
Greetings from Memphis. With a six-game road trip and the month of January now in the rearview, it seemed like a good time to get the 76th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast up and in your ears... Topics on this edition include, but are not limited to... • The...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Lakers
Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As he narrows in on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, LeBron James will make his annual visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, when the Pacers (24-28) take on the Lakers (23-28). James needs 117 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387...
NBA
Injury report released ahead of Tuesday game in Denver
NEW ORLEANS (26-25, 8TH IN WEST) Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas. DENVER (34-16, 1ST IN WEST) Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic.
NBA
Utah Jazz to Bring Unique Local Programming to NBA All-Star 2023
Grit Rail Jam Snowboarding Event, The Shop Salt Lake City Pop-Up Retail Experience, Cactus Jack Concert Series at The Depot, and the Utah Jazz Catapult Exhibit at the Children’s Museum Enhance the Downtown Atmosphere during the City-Wide All-Star Celebration. While basketball will take center stage in Utah for NBA...
NBA
Hornets Overcome And Weather Miami Runs In Homestand-Sweeping Win
Charlotte Starters Total 107 PTS to Help Top Heat for the First Time in Almost Two Years. The last time Charlotte and Miami met down in South Beach back in mid-November, the Heat capitalized on a big third quarter to net its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series. Two months later, the Hornets returned the favor in similar fashion to beat the Heat, 122-117 on Sunday afternoon to sweep their mini-two-game homestand.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 15 (Jan. 23-29), the NBA announced today. This is the second consecutive week the Bucks have had the Player of the Week after Jrue Holiday won the honor last week. Leading the Bucks...
NBA
Fox, Lyles help Kings outlast Timberwolves 118-111 in OT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime for the Sacramento Kings, who outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday night. Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out for the Kings, and Keegan...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 31
We actually have one of the shortest injury reports of the season on this Tuesday card, and that has me excited to break things down!. LeBron James (SF/PF – LAL): $11,600 DraftKings, $10,700 FanDuel. James has at least 58 DraftKings points in 10 of his last 13 games, averaging...
NBA
Blazers Close Out Homestand With Close Win Versus Hawks
PORTLAND -- A close win is worth the same as a blowout win in the standings, but it’s certainly nice to be able to do both. After failing for over a month to get a win by single digits, the Trail Blazers pulled out a 129-125 victory versus the Atlanta Hawks in front of a crowd of 18,262 Monday night at Moda Center.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants in every NBA city
Throughout the month of February, we will be spotlighting 10 Black-owned restaurants in every city with an NBA team. This initiative aligns with the league’s commitment to broader diversity and inclusion efforts in the communities where we work and live. African-Americans represent 9% of restaurant owners in the United...
NBA
GRIT Rail Jam Competition Coming To Salt Lake City For NBA All-Star Weekend
NBA All-Star Weekend just got more exciting. Announced on Tuesday, GRIT Rail Jam, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, Utah Jazz and Cactus Jack, is a sensational opportunity for fans wanting to enjoy the energy coming from All-Star weekend festivities. Open to the public and free to attend for all ages, the event is broken up over two days, beginning on Friday, Feb. 17, and concluding on Saturday, Feb. 18.
NBA
CavsHQ - Cedi's Career Night
Tim Alcorn and Jim Chones sit down with Kelsey Russo from The Athletic to recap Cedi Osman's career night in a home win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Iheartmedia's gambling analyst Scott Davidson also joins to discuss some helpful gambling tips.
Comments / 0