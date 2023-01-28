Clark shines as No. 10 Iowa women edge Nebraska 80-76

Caitlin Clark had 33 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 10 Iowa held off Nebraska for an 80-76 win on Saturday.

It was the 10th double-double of the season for Clark, who came into the game second in the nation in scoring at 26.8 points per game. She just missed a triple-double, finishing with nine assists.

Clark recorded her fifth 30-point game of the season and 27th of her career.

Monika Czinano had 17 points for Iowa, and reserve Hannah Stuelke added 12 points.

The Hawkeyes (17-4, 9-1 Big Ten), coming off an 83-72 win over No. 2 Ohio State on Monday, extended their win streak to six games.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska with 16 points. Isabelle Bourne had 14 points, and Maddie Krull finished with 13.

No. 18 IOWA STATE 86, No. 14 OKLAHOMA 78

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 32 points to lead No. 18 Iowa State to a win over Oklahoma, overshadowing the Sooners’ Taylor Robertson becoming the Division I leader in 3-pointers.

Robertson’s first basket of the game, at 4:18 of the first quarter, moved her past Kelsey Mitchell, who had 497 3s when she finished at Ohio State in 2018. Taylor had 500 3s by the end of the first quarter and finished 6-of-8 behind the arc and scored 25 points. Robertson set the record in 137 games; two fewer than Mitchell. Robertson’s last game without a 3 came on Feb. 9, 2021 against Iowa State.

Lexi Donarski scored 15 points for the Cyclones (15-4, 7-2 Big 12) with the starters scoring all their points.

Nevaeh Tot scored 14 points and Maddie Williams 13 for the Sooners (16-4, 7-2).

No. 17 GONZAGA 67, PEPPERDINE 49

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Brynn Maxwell, the nation’s leading 3-point shooter, made six straight behind the arc and scored a season-high 26 points to lead Gonzaga to a win over Pepperdine, the Bulldogs’ 13th straight victory.

Maxwell, who has made a 3 in every game this season after transferring from Utah, had just five points in the first half when Gonzaga trailed 28-26.

She hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap an 8-0 run early in the third quarter to give Gonzaga a 34-30 lead and hit two more in the last minute to push the margin to 50-38 entering the fourth quarter. She hit her final 3 for Gonzaga’s first basket of the fourth quarter that made it 53-40.

Kaylynne Truong added 16 points and nine assists for the Bulldogs (21-2, 11-0 West Coast Conference) and Yvonne Ejim added 13 points and eight rebounds.

NO. 23 MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE 67, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 41

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Savannah Wheeler scored 18 points, and Middle Tennessee State extended its win streak to 16 games.

The Blue Raiders used a 17-2 run to close the second quarter to lead 29-21 at the break. They added an 11-1 run late in the third quarter to break the game open.

Kseniya Malashka added 13 points and Courtney Blakely had 11 for the Blue Raiders (18-2, 11-0 Conference USA).

Kaliah Henderson and Maria Torres both scored 10 points for the Panthers (10-10, 5-6).

