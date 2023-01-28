FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 30, 2023; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm is releasing “Two Bessies on Two Wheels”- an African-American history curriculum package for grades K-5 in honor of Black History Month. The curriculum package, which is available online as part of the Vermont nonprofit organization’s Windows To A Multicultural WorldTM K-12 program, features two women who were pioneers in airplane and motorcycle travel: Bessie Coleman, the first African-American and Native American to obtain a pilot’s license, and Bessie Stringfield, the first African-American woman to ride a motorcycle across the United States. Both women broke through significant barriers of gender and race discrimination to pursue their joy of freedom, travel, and adventure. The online arts-integrated curriculum includes lesson plans and curated resources from trusted sources for teachers and parents of students in grades K-5. There are also downloadable worksheets, coloring pages, and art projects that enrich students’ learning as they create collages, songs, and poems about the two African-American women pioneers in travel.

CHARLOTTE, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO