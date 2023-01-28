Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Georgetown vs. Creighton: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the Creighton Bluejays last season on scores of 66-80 and 77-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Georgetown and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The Bluejays should still be riding high after a win, while the Hoyas will be looking to right the ship.
CBS Sports
How to watch Maryland vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The Maryland Terrapins lost both of their matches to the #21 Indiana Hoosiers last season on scores of 55-68 and 64-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Maryland's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Hoosiers at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
CBS Sports
Man dies following brawl among spectators at middle school basketball game in Vermont
A brawl involving several fans took place at a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont on Tuesday and as a result of the melee, Russell Giroux, 60, died. According to the Associated Press, Vermont state troopers were dispatched to the Alburgh Community Education Center around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations
Biddeford Internet Corp., also known as GWI, has been transferred ValleyNet’s operating agreement to manage ECFiber, assuming responsibility for ValleyNet’s obligations and 27 employees based at its Royalton offices, the parties announced. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations.
Burlington prepares for sub-zero temperatures
Subzero temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday in much of Vermont and New York, leaving many outdoor events cancelled. Vermont state leaders urge people to be prepared, and to stay indoors if needed. But one community may stand vulnerable: the unhoused.
WCAX
Winooski fire damages three buildings
A former Vermont police chief has been arrested for child sexual assault. Some Vermonters receive free education with 802 Opportunity Grant. For the second year in a row, some Vermonters are able to get their degrees for free. Renewed calls for commuter rail from N.H. representative. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Burlington Landmark Henry’s Diner For Sale
The past several years have brought major changes to Burlington's downtown breakfast scene, including the move of Mirabelles Café to South Burlington after almost 30 years and the closure of Penny Cluse Café just shy of its quarter-century anniversary. But the longevity of those two landmarks pales in comparison with that of Henry's Diner, which opened in 1925 at 155 Bank Street and is currently on the market for $275,000, according to a V/T Commercial real estate listing.
WCAX
Vt. business leaders brace for hoped economic ‘soft landing’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont business leaders are keeping a close eye on the economy in the coming year. The Vermont Economic Conference Monday brought trade groups, business leaders, and state officials to the University of Vermont to get a sense of the challenges facing the local and global economy, and to network.
VTDigger
Clemmons Family Farm releases free arts-integrated African-American history curriculum and a state-wide music video storyboard contest in honor of Black History Month
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 30, 2023; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm is releasing “Two Bessies on Two Wheels”- an African-American history curriculum package for grades K-5 in honor of Black History Month. The curriculum package, which is available online as part of the Vermont nonprofit organization’s Windows To A Multicultural WorldTM K-12 program, features two women who were pioneers in airplane and motorcycle travel: Bessie Coleman, the first African-American and Native American to obtain a pilot’s license, and Bessie Stringfield, the first African-American woman to ride a motorcycle across the United States. Both women broke through significant barriers of gender and race discrimination to pursue their joy of freedom, travel, and adventure. The online arts-integrated curriculum includes lesson plans and curated resources from trusted sources for teachers and parents of students in grades K-5. There are also downloadable worksheets, coloring pages, and art projects that enrich students’ learning as they create collages, songs, and poems about the two African-American women pioneers in travel.
WCAX
Police: Man dead following fight at Alburgh basketball game
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball game. It happened Tuesday at the Alburgh Community Education Center around 7 p.m. Police say it was a seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. A...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
WCAX
Gas prices on the rise again; what’s fueling the surge?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists are feeling more pain at the pumps as gas prices slowly creep up again. While they’re not at the highs we saw last summer, experts say they might not be done rising. Ron Doyle wasn’t very happy to see prices creeping up again as...
Vermont pair accused of stealing from Halfmoon Walmart
State police arrested Damon T. Garrison, 28 of Shelburne, Vermont and Melissa J. Slingerland, 35 of Essex Junction, Vermont on January 28. The pair allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Halfmoon.
Jericho, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Rice Memorial High School basketball team will have a game with Mount Mansfield Union High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WCAX
Gov. appoints Westfield woman to serve as Orleans County state’s attorney
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County has a new state’s attorney. Governor Phil Scott Monday appointed Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva to fill the vacancy created after he appointed Jennifer Barrett last September to the Vermont Superior Court. According to the governor’s office, Leyva graduated from...
Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
newportdispatch.com
Portable skidder bridges built by NCCC student available for rent
NEWPORT –Portable skidder bridges are available to rent in Orleans County by landowners and loggers. The bridges are rented for a nominal fee by the Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District (OCNRCD) in Newport. They are designed and intended for use as temporary structures for crossing streams during logging...
mynbc5.com
Ice on Fire Festival happening this weekend in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The annual Ice on Fire Festival is back for another year. This year's winter celebration will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2 p.m. to dusk. The outdoor event will include music, performances, winter games, food and activities for children. A bonfire will cap off...
newportdispatch.com
Beth Barnes, candidate for Newport Mayor shares her vision
I am a proud candidate for the office of Mayor. I have been a homeowner on the west side of Newport and now on the east side, and I value both neighborhoods. Like Newport they have charm, diversity and walkability. It’s true that I’ve never been a mayor so I know little about the procedural requirements, but I can learn. I bring enthusiasm and a genuine love and appreciation for this beautiful place we call home.
Comments / 0