ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Muslim-American opinions on abortion are complex. What does Islam actually say?

After the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that ended the constitutional right to abortion, Zahra Ayubi started to notice a theme among some critics of the historic shift. "They'll draw analogies between abortion bans in the United States and Muslim conservatism," Ayubi, a professor of Islamic Ethics at Dartmouth College, said of some of the commentary she saw on TV and on social media. Critiques ranged from attempts at humor to outright Islamophobia.
FLORIDA STATE
KVCR NEWS

COVID flashback: Here's how NPR reported on the coronavirus at a turning point

On Jan. 30, 2020, the World Health Organization sounded the alarm about an unfamiliar and deadly new virus, declaring it a global health emergency. "Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen, which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
KVCR NEWS

An explosion at a Pakistan mosque leaves at least 28 dead

ISLAMABAD — An explosion struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, bringing down one of its walls and killing at least 28 people and wounding more than 65, according to Mohammad Asim, a spokesman at Lady Reading Hospital, a major hospital in the city.
KVCR NEWS

At least 7 people killed in a Jerusalem synagogue shooting

Israeli police say a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people and injured several more at a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood, in one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years. Israeli media report Jewish worshipers had finished Friday night Sabbath prayers and were outside the synagogue when...
KVCR NEWS

Trump, Meta and misinformation

Facebook, the world's largest social network, is about to bring back one high-profile account to the ranks of its nearly 3 billion users - that of former President Donald Trump. Then-President Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after the mob attack on the Capitol on January 6 for praising the violence that congressional investigators say he helped instigate. But that suspension came with an asterisk. Meta, Facebook's parent company, would reevaluate the suspension in two years. Now that Meta has decided to allow the former president back onto its platforms, it is also rolling out a new policy for those it is designating as public figures. That's defined as government officials, political candidates and people with over 1 million followers. But even with these new regulations, many fear Facebook has not made enough changes to tackle the spread of falsehoods.
KVCR NEWS

Human Rights Watch urges investigation of alleged use of land mines by Ukraine

KYIV — A human rights group says it has documented "numerous cases" of Ukrainian forces firing land mines into territory that was controlled at the time by Russia. In a new report, Human Rights Watch suggests that Ukraine scattered so-called petal mines in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium. Petal mines are prohibited under the 1997 Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty, of which Ukraine is a signatory, because of their ability to indiscriminately maim and kill.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy