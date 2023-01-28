Read full article on original website
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Muslim-American opinions on abortion are complex. What does Islam actually say?
After the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that ended the constitutional right to abortion, Zahra Ayubi started to notice a theme among some critics of the historic shift. "They'll draw analogies between abortion bans in the United States and Muslim conservatism," Ayubi, a professor of Islamic Ethics at Dartmouth College, said of some of the commentary she saw on TV and on social media. Critiques ranged from attempts at humor to outright Islamophobia.
COVID flashback: Here's how NPR reported on the coronavirus at a turning point
On Jan. 30, 2020, the World Health Organization sounded the alarm about an unfamiliar and deadly new virus, declaring it a global health emergency. "Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen, which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
Ballet dancers from across Ukraine bring 'Giselle' to the Kennedy Center
Some 60 Ukrainian dancers are preparing to travel from The Hague, Netherlands, to Washington, D.C., where they will perform Giselle, with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky, at the Kennedy Center. The dancers are refugees who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion. With help from local officials and dance professionals, they formed...
Pope Francis is in Democratic Republic of Congo, its first papal visit since 1985
LAGOS — Pope Francis has arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo on a hugely anticipated trip, followed by a visit to South Sudan. Both countries have large Catholic populations and have suffered from long, violent conflicts, which the pope's visit is expected to spotlight. Several thousands in the...
An explosion at a Pakistan mosque leaves at least 28 dead
ISLAMABAD — An explosion struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, bringing down one of its walls and killing at least 28 people and wounding more than 65, according to Mohammad Asim, a spokesman at Lady Reading Hospital, a major hospital in the city.
At least 7 people killed in a Jerusalem synagogue shooting
Israeli police say a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people and injured several more at a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood, in one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years. Israeli media report Jewish worshipers had finished Friday night Sabbath prayers and were outside the synagogue when...
Trump, Meta and misinformation
Facebook, the world's largest social network, is about to bring back one high-profile account to the ranks of its nearly 3 billion users - that of former President Donald Trump. Then-President Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after the mob attack on the Capitol on January 6 for praising the violence that congressional investigators say he helped instigate. But that suspension came with an asterisk. Meta, Facebook's parent company, would reevaluate the suspension in two years. Now that Meta has decided to allow the former president back onto its platforms, it is also rolling out a new policy for those it is designating as public figures. That's defined as government officials, political candidates and people with over 1 million followers. But even with these new regulations, many fear Facebook has not made enough changes to tackle the spread of falsehoods.
Gaza militants fire rockets toward Israel after Israeli troops killed 9 Palestinians
TEL AVIV — Militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets toward Israel and Israeli warplanes bombed Hamas sites in Gaza a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years. There were no injuries reported from the rocket fire or air strikes — possibly a sign...
Human Rights Watch urges investigation of alleged use of land mines by Ukraine
KYIV — A human rights group says it has documented "numerous cases" of Ukrainian forces firing land mines into territory that was controlled at the time by Russia. In a new report, Human Rights Watch suggests that Ukraine scattered so-called petal mines in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium. Petal mines are prohibited under the 1997 Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty, of which Ukraine is a signatory, because of their ability to indiscriminately maim and kill.
