Palladium Futures Is 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.15% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:53 EST on Monday, 30 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,630.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2242, 99.99% below its average volume of 5466960243.57. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ Composite Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.99% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 30 January, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,539.76. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1072840000, 83.64% below its average volume of 6558497007.28. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
CBOE Bearish By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 10.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:11 EST on Monday, 30 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.81. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.24% up from its 52-week low and 47.58% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 29 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,468.60. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. If you are considering investing in the Australian share...
Platinum Futures Went Down By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:52 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,018.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 674, 99.99% below its average volume of 11628828251.58. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Nikkei 225 Bullish By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 6.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 30 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,459.96. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.26% up from its 52-week low and 6.03% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CNH Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Monday, 30 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.75. Usd/cnh prints mild losses around 6.7400 on China-linked concerns ahead of pmis, fed and US NFP. On the other hand, the hopes of the...
Caesars Entertainment Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) rose by a staggering 27.61% in 21 sessions from $39.99 at 2022-12-28, to $51.03 at 14:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
NEVADA STATE
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.67% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.28. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.557% up from its 52-week low and 4.777% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
GBP/EUR Is 1% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.02% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:19 EST on Monday, 30 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.299% up from its 52-week low and 6.58% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 11% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 11.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,838.33. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.61% up from its 52-week low and 12.82% down from its 52-week high.
DraftKings Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) jumped by a staggering 31.41% in 21 sessions from $11.27 at 2022-12-29, to $14.81 at 15:08 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. DraftKings’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Groupon Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) dropped 9.04% to $8.40 at 15:58 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.72% to $11,421.37, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBOE Is 5% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.77% for the last session’s close. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 30 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.81. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.24% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.97 and 4.26% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.00.

