OnlyHomers

Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
Deadspin

Good riddance, Bobby Hull

Bobby Hull was a terrible person. Most athletes can outrun or outskate that with what they accomplish on the field or ice. But even though Hull was one of the best hockey players of all time, the monster he was in his everyday life should shine through his accomplishments. He is no symbol of anything other than being a ghoul, and something that the NHL, and especially the Chicago Blackhawks, should be running away from.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Phillies sign former two-time All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Jonathan Schuerholz, Bally Sports, More

The name Schuerholz is very familiar name in Braves country. Hall of Fame executive John Schuerholz played a big role in putting together many great rosters during the Braves historic run of success in the 90’s and early 2000’s. Now, Jonathan Schuerholz, a former Braves minor leaguer and current front office member himself with Atlanta, is starting to generating interest from other MLB teams. While Dana Brown, former Braves Director of Scouting, was recently named the new Astros general manager, the younger Schuerholz also discussed the opportunity with the Astros.
MLB

The best baseball players born on Jan. 31

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 31, one of the strongest birthdays in baseball. 1) Ernie Banks (1931) How do you pick a...
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has 1 Question About NFL Officiating

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game in somewhat controversial fashion due to some pretty questionable officiating. For Paige Spiranac, while she's excited for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Viva El Birdos

Catching Up on Cardinals News: An Open Thread

Well, for starters, today is the last day in January, which means it’s the final day of the final month without baseball. It’s crazy to think that what has felt like such a long offseason has really only been less than 3 months. I’m certainly ready for baseball to come back.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

3 free agent contracts Cubs should’ve matched this offseason

The Chicago Cubs should have met or exceeded the contract offers these three free agents agreed to. The Chicago Cubs spent money this offseason and took some chances on other free agents. Headed in the right direction, there are a couple of free agent contracts they should’ve matched. Certain...
CHICAGO, IL
batterypower.com

The best Braves receiving Rookie of the Year votes since 1990

Last year, we started a retrospective of the “best” players who appeared with Atlanta since 1990. After taking a look at starting pitchers, relief pitchers, and position players, we continue this series in 2023 with a look at players who received votes for the player awards in this most-modern era of Braves baseball.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Predicting MLB’s five biggest turnarounds in 2023 season

2022 Record: 68-94 2023 Prediction: 84-78 No team has a greater range of potential outcomes than the 2023 Texas Rangers. They desperately needed to upgrade a rotation that ranked 25th in ERA, 26th in WHIP and 28th in strikeout-to-walk ratio last season, and they completely overhauled the group with immense — if oft-injured — talent. They acquired two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, 2021 All-Star Nathan Eovaldi, 2019 All-Star Jake Odorizzi and resurgent lefty Andrew Heaney, who ranked behind only deGrom and Atlanta’s Spencer Strider in strikeout percentage among starters with at least 50 innings pitched last season.
COLORADO STATE
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Grading the offseason moves and signings

The calendar has turned to February, meaning Spring Training is right around the corner. Nearly all of the prominent free agents are off the market and nearly all of the trades that will happen before Opening Day have already come to fruition. So, by and large, how teams look right now is how they will look in less than two months on Opening Day (March 30). For the Atlanta Braves, they have had a bit of a mixed bag.

