New York City, NY

PIX11

NYPD units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols death

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Memphis police chief disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested

NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD criminalist arrested in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Krystal Anderson, a criminalist with the department. Anderson was arrested by officers from Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct on New Year’s Eve. According to detectives, she was off duty at the time of her arrest. She was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM The post NYPD criminalist arrested in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Teen shot dead in East Harlem

The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols. Migrants fight to stay at Manhattan hotel. The city wants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 suspects in custody in armed robbery spree across NYC

NEW YORK -- Two suspects are in custody in connection to an armed robbery spree that spanned three boroughs.The first robbery happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Corona, Queens.Within the next two hours or so, two men are accused of striking five more times in neighbors in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.Police say in one incident, the two men robbed a food truck in Greenwich Village.Sources say investigators tracked down the suspects in the University Heights section of the Bronx around 4 a.m., when they crashed their van.One suspect was taken into custody. The second man was captured hours later.Officers recovered a pistol inside the van.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols

Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
MEMPHIS, TN

