DA Alvin Bragg botches case against cop accused of faking evidence in hundreds of convictions
A case against a former NYPD detective accused of fabricating evidence in hundreds of cases was dismissed on Tuesday after a prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office failed to turn over evidence to the defendant’s lawyers.
NYPD units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols death
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Memphis police chief disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping […]
Bensonhurst woman charged with murder in death of her father
Nikki Secondino faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison if she is convicted.
“It just missed my mom” – Bullet fired into Bronx apartment leaves family shaken
The NYPD has arrested 29-year-old Eric Santiago in connection with the shots fired incident. They say he is the tenant of the apartment directly above the family.
Alleged racist-fueled melee on Staten Island’s South Shore ended in unlawful arrest, lawsuit claims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man is suing the city and several NYPD officers for what he claims was an unlawful arrest in Arden Heights last summer, moments after he defended himself against an alleged knife-wielding neighbor who was spouting racial epithets. A civil complaint filed on...
bronx.com
NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
Fentanyl-laced cocaine killed 3 in Manhattan in same day; dealer found guilty
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The head of a drug delivery service sent deadly, fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people in Manhattan in one day; all three customers died. Billy Ortega, 35, was convicted Monday in the overdose deaths of Julia Ghahramani, Amanda Scher, and Ross Mtangi, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. The three victims died on March […]
Brooklyn anti-gun violence advocate urges residents to be vigilant as he recovers from shooting
Brownsville resident Taronn Sloan found himself at the center of a situation he usually tries to prevent last Tuesday when he was struck by a bullet at his own home at the Tilden Houses.
NYPD: 16-year-old stabbed; in critical condition
Police say the victim was approached by five unknown males at the intersection of West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue.
NYPD criminalist arrested in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Krystal Anderson, a criminalist with the department. Anderson was arrested by officers from Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct on New Year’s Eve. According to detectives, she was off duty at the time of her arrest. She was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM The post NYPD criminalist arrested in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Teen shot dead in East Harlem
The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols. Migrants fight to stay at Manhattan hotel. The city wants...
Man charged in Queens execution-style shooting: NYPD
A Brooklyn man has been arrested 10 months after allegedly shooting and killing another man while the two were walking down a Queens street.
‘So what, I just slashed a few people’: Man accused of attacking 2 men in Manhattan
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — After an officer nabbed a slashing suspect in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown, the purported attacker allegedly said, “So what, I just slashed a few people.” Luis Rosas, 40, was indicted on assault charges for allegedly attacking two men near the bus terminal earlier this month, prosecutors said. Rosas […]
Death of Tyre Nichols: Demonstrators at Nassau County Courthouse demand change in policing
Many said they were heartbroken over Nichols's death and disgusted with the body camera video recently released by the Memphis Police Department. They said institutional change needs to happen with policing nationwide and on the Island.
12-year-old boy injured after possibly shooting himself by accident in Brooklyn: police
Police are investigating after they say a 12-year-old boy may have accidentally shot himself.
2 suspects in custody in armed robbery spree across NYC
NEW YORK -- Two suspects are in custody in connection to an armed robbery spree that spanned three boroughs.The first robbery happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Corona, Queens.Within the next two hours or so, two men are accused of striking five more times in neighbors in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.Police say in one incident, the two men robbed a food truck in Greenwich Village.Sources say investigators tracked down the suspects in the University Heights section of the Bronx around 4 a.m., when they crashed their van.One suspect was taken into custody. The second man was captured hours later.Officers recovered a pistol inside the van.
fox5ny.com
'I'll be out on bail in 24 hours' - Suspect in NYC armed robbery spree issues warning
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested two men early on Tuesday morning after an armed robbery spree that spanned three New York City boroughs over a period of several hours. But one of the suspects is already confident that he'll quickly be back on the streets due to New York's bail laws.
In video circulating online, Staten Island high school teacher uses racial slur while talking to student; DOE investigating
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An incident involving a Tottenville High School teacher using a racial slur that was caught on video and is circulating on social media is under investigation by city education officials. In the video, posted to Snapchat and sent anonymously to the Advance/SILive.com, the teacher at...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols
Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
NYPD: 8 suspects arrested in drug raid at Staten Island apartment; loaded gun allegedly hidden in pillowcase
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD arrested eight people in the raid of an apartment in Stapleton where officers allege they uncovered an array of drugs and loaded guns that included one weapon stuffed in a pillowcase. Authorities confirmed that two of the suspects, Thomas Dembinski, 24, and Joel...
