Miss OBU Scholarship Competition this Saturday
The Miss OBU 2023 Scholarship Competition will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center at Ouachita Baptist University. Kaelin Clay is the reigning Miss OBU 2022 and won over $9,000 in Miss OBU and Miss Arkansas scholarships last year. Kaelin is a sophomore mass communications and political science major from IdaBel, Oklahoma, and is the daughter of Vic and Karla Clay.
Q&A on The Arkadelphia Promise scholarship
After posting a story recently about the freshman to sophomore retention rates of the Arkadelphia High School graduates of 2021, we had some questions about the Arkadelphia Promise and how it helps local students. We sat down for a Q&A with Arkadelphia Promise Director Jason Jones for a conversation. We thought this would be a great reminder for those with school-age children and informative for those who have heard of the Arkadelphia Promise but aren’t sure how it helps our APSD students.
New book highlights Clark County’s mining history; reception scheduled Feb. 7
“Cinnabar Mining in Southwest Arkansas,” a new book from the Clark County Historical Association, will make its debut at a reception and book signing at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, at the historic Hollywood Methodist Church, on Highway 26 about 10 miles west of Arkadelphia. The softcover volume contains...
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady
FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison
Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
This Arkansas City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago get all the attention when it comes to popular destinations, but some of the best small towns in America offer their own unique set of experiences.
All four Columbia County escapees back in custody | magnoliarepoter.com
MAGNOLIA — All four prisoners who escaped early Monday from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility have been captured. The last remaining escapee, Rico Jermaine Rose, a suspect in a capital murder case, was taken into custody late Monday night, according to Sheriff Leroy Martin. There were no...
Benton 13-year-old hit-and-run laid to rest amid investigation
The casket is now closed but the investigation is still open into the death of a 13-year-old in Benton. Saturday, Family and friends remembered the teen's life.
Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
Hot Spring County jail administrator resigns after deputies arrested
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The administrator of the Hot Spring County Jail resigned two days after deputies with the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office were arrested,KATV, 40/29's sister station in Little Rock, reports. Hot Spring County Lieutenant Darrell Peirce and Corporal Robert Campbell were arrested on Wednesday. They are...
Interfering and Battering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01312023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
