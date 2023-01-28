Read full article on original website
Cattaraugus One Stop Career Center
OLEAN: What exactly is the Cattaraugus One Stop Career Center? Bret Marvin, center manager, replied, “Our goal is to provide constructive, convenient information to employers, businesses, workers and job seekers in Cattaraugus County. We are part of a nationwide workforce development system designed to help capable employees find and train for better jobs and to help employers find and train qualified employees.”
wesb.com
UAHS Appoints New HR Leader
Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH) announce the official appointment of Lesley Zurek as senior director of human resources. Lesley steps into the role with over a decade spent in human resources leadership positions. She had spent time...
wellsvillesun.com
City of Olean Structure Fire – 235 North 3rd Street
Olean Fire Department reports three families displaced, one pet perished in blaze. January 30, 2023: At 01:31 on Monday January 30th the City of Olean Fire Department was dispatched to 235 North Third Street for a reported structure fire. The first due engine arrived three minutes later to discover heavy smoke showing from the attic of the structure. The City of Olean Police Department reported that all occupants had evacuated. City of Olean Fire crews stretched a 1 ¾ hose line to the attic where they were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions. Initial attack crews reported water on the fire at 1:44 am and the fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the floor of origin. All occupants were able to escape without injury but sadly one pet perished in the fire. A total of three families were displaced due to the fire and damage to the structure was estimated to be $10,000 with an additional $5,000 in damages to contents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the City of Olean Fire Investigation Team.
Structure Fire in Olean Displaces Three Families
OLEAN, NY — A structure at 235 N. Third St. caught fire Monday morning, causing about $10,000 in damages with an additional $5,000 in damages to contents, according to a news release from Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. No injuries were reported. One pet died in the fire. Three families were displaced, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Believers Chapel in Olean provided support and shelter for the families.
13 WHAM
Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
wellsvillesun.com
302 acres House with Barns and Stream in Woodhull NY
Escape to this scenic location with pleasant views and more than 300 sprawling acres including a home, large barn, and pole barn in southern Steuben County. The property has been meticulously maintained and includes a manufactured home that was installed in 2000 boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located just behind the home is a 30 x 32 pole barn built in 2010 with electric, a concrete floor and 3 overhead doors. The large 1.5 story barn was recently painted and is 80 x 28 with electric providing an abundance of storage for equipment and toys.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Winter Getaway: Ski Retreat, Comfort Food, & Local Brews in Livingston County
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Who’s ready for a winter adventure? From hiking and skiing to indulging in comfort food, now is the perfect time to rally up your closest friends and plan a little weekend getaway. Luckily, for you, we know just the place offering all this and more. And the best part is, it is only about an hour drive from the city of Buffalo!
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The former principal of St Paul Lutheran Church and School has been arrested and indicted on counts of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in Batavia. Jason Clark was indicted on the 29th of December for 1 count of 2 or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old on or around labor day of 2014 and continuing till mid June of 2015, and 1 count of the same crime between labor day and June of the 2015-2016 school year. Clark was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Monday. He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on March 27th.
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man issued appearance ticket for stealing truck
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Cody P. Betts, 35 of Gorham, NY was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny for stealing a truck from Mott Road in the Town of Seneca on November 2. That vehicle was recovered in Rochester. Betts is scheduled to appear in the Seneca Town Court...
wellsvillesun.com
“Out of Control” Blaze at Eldred Pa American Legion, GALLERY of the scene
A fire broke out today at the landmark American Legion hall in Eldred, Pennsylvania. The iconic ‘red, white, and blue’ roof ablaze, reports are the fire is likely to totally destroy the building.
wellsvillesun.com
Fugitive from Pennsylvania nabbed in Ellicottville
A Friendship NY man who has been on the lamb for involuntary manslaughter charges is now in custody. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb announced the arrest of Christian R. Brewster, 25, of Friendship on Route 242 in Ellicotville NY. Brewster was wanted by the Bethlehem City, PA Police Department. He...
Two hospitalized following crash on I-86 in Allegany County
New York State police are investigating a crash that occurred on I-86 in the Town of Angelica around 9 p.m. Monday.
WETM
Twin Tiers residents are reminded to prepare for sub-zero temperatures this week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Despite getting mild winter weather this January, the Twin Tiers is bracing for more bitterly cold weather later this week. Throughout January, high temperatures in the Twin Tiers have reached the low 40’s, and snowfall amounts have reached less than ten inches. Elmira, for example, may likely see less than 6 inches by the time January is over.
wellsvillesun.com
NYS Troopers make two major arrests
Arrest made in Wellsville-Scio-Bolivar burglaries and Amity home invasion. Residents of Allegany county can breath a sign of relief that two major criminals are now behind bars and facing multiple felony charges. The arrest came on January 24th, 2023 but for crimes committed as late as August 2022. Jeremiah D...
Emergency Officials report water main break in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — Emergency services in Tioga County have reported a water main break in the borough of Lawrenceville on Friday, leaving residents concerned. Initial reports of the break came into 18 News around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Officials at Tioga County Emergency Services confirmed to the newsroom around 4:30 that there […]
Wanted hockey player arrested at First Arena
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A former professional hockey player has been arrested in Elmira on a felony rape charge and is now in the Chemung County Jail. He must now decide if he wants to fight being taken back to Utah to fight that charge. 18 News confirmed with officials from the Elmira Police Department […]
WETM
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash
2 hospitalized after I-86 crash involving tractor-trailer
New York State Police responded to the scene near the Town of Angelica exit at 9 p.m.
wnynewsnow.com
Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
WHEC TV-10
Lyons man arrested for stealing from business in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. – Corddereal M. Tompkins was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that over the course of several months, he stole over $3,000 from a business in the Town of Geneva. He was arraigned and taken to the Ontario County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to reappear in the Geneva Town Court at a later date to answer to the charge.
